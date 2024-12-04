Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Ember calls solar PV ‘the most feasible’ in Indonesia’s energy transition

News

US renewable energy market remains robust, despite election results

Features, Interviews

New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

News

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

News

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

News

pv.index: ‘slight uptick’ in European module prices expected for December, says sun.store

News

SolarEdge battery closures to enable focus on ‘core solar’ and ‘solar-tied batteries’, says CEO

News

GPG Australia secures AU$2.3 billion financing for renewable energy portfolio

News

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

News

Transmission grid congestion could hinder renewable power deployment in Spain – DNV

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
IPP Cordelio Power has been awarded the most solar PV projects, with nine out of the 19. Image: Cordelio Power.

The US state of New York has contracted 2.3GW of large-scale renewable energy projects.

The contracts are spread across 23 sites, 19 of which are solar PV projects with a combined capacity of 1.5GW.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power secured the most solar PV contracts (nine), while contracts also went to fellow IPPs Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company and Cypress Creek Renewables , developers Hecate Energy and VC Renewables and utilities NextEra Energy Resources and AES.

The largest solar PV project will be developed by Hecate Energy and Greenbacker. Once operational, the Cider Solar Farm, located in the Genesee County will have an installed capacity of 500MW. It is one of five solar PV projects awarded in the scheme with a capacity of 100MW or more.

These projects were awarded under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation.

The projects are expected to be operational by 2028, with some already under construction.

“New York continues to foster competitive opportunities for the clean energy industry to thrive,” said New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We are delivering on our commitment to make New York more prosperous by harnessing the benefits of a growing clean energy economy, increasing family sustaining jobs and spurring private investment within communities across the State while remaining focused on keeping energy affordable for all New Yorkers.”

Aside from contracting large-scale renewable energy projects, the state of New York continues to increase its distributed solar capacity. Last October, the state passed 6GW of installed distributed solar capacity a year ahead of schedule.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
cordelio power, greenbacker renewable energy, hecate energy, Kathy Hochul, new york, NextEra Energy Resources, nyserda, us

Read Next

Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery. Credit: McDermott Will & Emery.
Premium

US renewable energy market remains robust, despite election results

December 4, 2024
PV Talk: With most US clean energy projects located in Republican states, and their economic benefits flowing to the constituents of such states, Carl Fleming, partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery, says the IRA tax credits for renewables should stay in place despite next year's regime change.
Engie's 230MW Bernard Creek Solar Project in Texas. Image: Engie North America

US adds 8.6GW of operating solar capacity in Q3 2024, produces cells for the first time in five years

December 4, 2024
The US added 8.6GW of new solar capacity in the third quarter of this year and began solar cell manufacturing for the first time since 2019.
Image: Enphase Energy

Enphase launches residential power control product amid shifting inverter market

December 4, 2024
A shift towards residential energy storage has seen Western inverter manufacturers lean into more complex, digital energy management products.
The Powell Creek solar project from Avangrid. Image: Avangrid

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

December 3, 2024
Power from the project, which is under construction, will be sold to PGE under a 25-year contract and marketed through its Green Future Impact (GFI) scheme.
A Matrix Renewables solar project.

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

December 3, 2024
Matrix Renewables has secured financing for its 210MW Stillhouse Solar project, to be built in Bell County of the US state of Texas.
qcells georgia manufactuing

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

December 2, 2024
The DOC issued a list of companies on Friday (29th November) that it says are exporting solar cells to the US at prices below production costs, a practice known as “price dumping”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Avangrid, PGE sign 120MW PPA backed by Meta data centre

News

French IPP TSE secures funding for 800MW agriPV portfolio

News

US Commerce sets initial antidumping duties for Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Matrix Renewables secures US$376 million financing for 210MW Texas solar project

News

AEMO calls for ‘emergency backstop’ on Australia’s NEM to manage rooftop solar PV

News

Voltalia appoints new CEO

News

Upcoming Events

Maximising the Usable Energy of Home Battery Storage in Harsh Climates: Anker SOLIX’s Modular Design and Innovative Optimiser Technology

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 11, 2024
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

The Power Of Stability

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
December 12, 2024
9am GMT / 10am CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit West Coast Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 26, 2025
Seattle, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.