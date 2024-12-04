New York contracts 2.3GW of renewables

Independent power producer (IPP) Cordelio Power secured the most solar PV contracts (nine), while contracts also went to fellow IPPs Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company and Cypress Creek Renewables , developers Hecate Energy and VC Renewables and utilities NextEra Energy Resources and AES.

The largest solar PV project will be developed by Hecate Energy and Greenbacker. Once operational, the Cider Solar Farm, located in the Genesee County will have an installed capacity of 500MW. It is one of five solar PV projects awarded in the scheme with a capacity of 100MW or more.

These projects were awarded under the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) 2023 Tier 1 Renewable Energy Standard solicitation.

The projects are expected to be operational by 2028, with some already under construction.

“New York continues to foster competitive opportunities for the clean energy industry to thrive,” said New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul.

“We are delivering on our commitment to make New York more prosperous by harnessing the benefits of a growing clean energy economy, increasing family sustaining jobs and spurring private investment within communities across the State while remaining focused on keeping energy affordable for all New Yorkers.”

Aside from contracting large-scale renewable energy projects, the state of New York continues to increase its distributed solar capacity. Last October, the state passed 6GW of installed distributed solar capacity a year ahead of schedule.