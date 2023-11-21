New York grants 20-year PPA to Swift Current Energy for Mineral Basin solar project

While Swift Current Energy will not begin construction at the Mineral Basin project until summer 2024, and does not plan to commission the facility until the second half of 2026, the award of a PPA is an important step in integrating the new project’s power capacity into the state’s energy grid.

“Clearfield County and Goshen and Girard Townships have contributed to the energy economy in the form of coal mining for generations,” said Swift Current Energy co-founder and CEO Eric Lammers.

“The development, construction and operation of the Mineral Basin solar project will continue the community’s leadership in energy production and show how former mine sites can be innovatively repurposed at scale for a new and restorative purpose in the nation’s energy landscape,” Lammers added.

The news follows New York governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement of a ten-point plan to grow the state’s renewable sector made last month.

This plan includes the launch of “an accelerated renewable energy procurement process”, and last week, NYSERDA announced that developers would be able to submit proposals for land-based renewable projects, such as solar PV, until 21 December. A second stage, for final proposals, is open until 31 January 2024, and the state will announce recipients of the permits by the end of April 2024.

“We remain committed in powering our state with affordable, zero-emission and reliable electricity,” said Hochul. “The release of this expedited and competitive solicitation process demonstrates our commitment to ensuring New York remains the place for the renewable energy industry to do business.”