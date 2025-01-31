New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

Projects are expected to be completed as early as the second quarter of 2025 up until Q4 2030.

The approval comes after the NYPA received the draft plan in October 2024 and got feedback from the state and stakeholders on the projects proposed in the list. As a result of that feedback it has included more information regarding the projects’ details, locations and the methodology selection criteria.

The list of projects in the 2025 strategic plan can be accessed here.

NYPA aims to pursue more renewable energy projects that were not included in the initial tranche of projects outlined in its Renewables Strategic Plan and issue an update to the 2025 NYPA Renewables Strategic Plan during the first half of 2025.

It has identified an additional 3GW of projects for future tranches.

“The adoption of the NYPA Renewables Strategic Plan builds on NYPA’s proven track record of providing affordable, clean power to support New York residents and advancing our great state’s energy goals,” said NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel.

“This plan includes the first tranche of renewables projects, totalling more than three gigawatts, identified by NYPA to help move New York’s clean energy agenda forward. The plan details stringent selection and feasibility criteria and will be updated as new projects are identified, providing consistent transparency into NYPA’s progress.”

With several DER projects included in the more than 2.8GW of solar PV approved by NYPA, it will accelerate the state of New York’s operational capacity of distributed solar. Last October, governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York had reached 6GW of installed distributed solar capacity, one year ahead of schedule.

New York has also been the leading US state in the community solar segment, which will be one of the states to lead the growth in that market in the coming years.