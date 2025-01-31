Subscribe To Premium
New York Power Authority approves 3GW renewables plan

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Disco death spiral looms amid Pakistan’s ‘perfect storm’ of rooftop solar domination

Features, Interviews

National Grid Renewables advances PV capacity in Ohio and Minnesota

JA Solar unveils DeepBlue 5.0 series of n-type solar modules

Jupiter International to build 4.2/3.6GW solar cell and module assembly plant in India

AEMO: Grid-scale solar PV on Australia’s NEM sets new quarterly high with over 2GW

ARENA provides AU$21 million to unlock DERs in Western Australia

Joint venture reaches financial close on 202MW solar PV plant in New Zealand

EDF Renewables shuts down French PV manufacturer Photowatt

Growing risk appetite is ‘very rational’ in solar investment, says Santander

Most of the renewables approved by the NYPA will come from solar PV, with over 2.8GW across 30 projects. Image: Con Edison.

The New York Power Authority (NYPA), a US state public power organisation, has approved a strategic plan to expand renewables in the US state of New York.

The plan will add over 3GW of renewable capacity across 37 projects, most of which will come from solar PV, with the rest from battery energy storage systems (BESS). In total, 30 of the projects are solar PV – either utility-scale or distributed energy resources (DER) – and would add 2.8GW of capacity.

Projects are expected to be completed as early as the second quarter of 2025 up until Q4 2030.

The approval comes after the NYPA received the draft plan in October 2024 and got feedback from the state and stakeholders on the projects proposed in the list. As a result of that feedback it has included more information regarding the projects’ details, locations and the methodology selection criteria.

The list of projects in the 2025 strategic plan can be accessed here.

NYPA aims to pursue more renewable energy projects that were not included in the initial tranche of projects outlined in its Renewables Strategic Plan and issue an update to the 2025 NYPA Renewables Strategic Plan during the first half of 2025.

It has identified an additional 3GW of projects for future tranches.

“The adoption of the NYPA Renewables Strategic Plan builds on NYPA’s proven track record of providing affordable, clean power to support New York residents and advancing our great state’s energy goals,” said NYPA Chairman John R. Koelmel.

“This plan includes the first tranche of renewables projects, totalling more than three gigawatts, identified by NYPA to help move New York’s clean energy agenda forward. The plan details stringent selection and feasibility criteria and will be updated as new projects are identified, providing consistent transparency into NYPA’s progress.”

With several DER projects included in the more than 2.8GW of solar PV approved by NYPA, it will accelerate the state of New York’s operational capacity of distributed solar. Last October, governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York had reached 6GW of installed distributed solar capacity, one year ahead of schedule.

New York has also been the leading US state in the community solar segment, which will be one of the states to lead the growth in that market in the coming years.

