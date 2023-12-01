New York state reaches milestone of 2GW of community solar capacity

Community solar alone now accounts for 61% of new solar projects installed this year, and there is considerable optimism for the future of the state’s solar sector. The US Solar Energy Industries Association notes that the state has the eighth-most installed solar capacity of the 50 states, as of the second quarter of this year, and is expected to add 8.8GW of new capacity by 2028, the sixth-most in the US.

“New York’s 2GW community solar achievement proves our commitment to building a clean and healthy future,” said New York governor Kathy Hochul. “Our ongoing investment in community solar generates measurable benefits for our health, environment, economy and for the thousands of New Yorkers who can now enjoy lower electric bills, all thanks to our ability to harness the power of the sun.”

NYSERDA has also launched what Hochul announced to be an “accelerated renewable energy procurement process” last month. The expedited permitting process is part of the state’s aim to meet 70% of its energy demand with renewables by 2030, and developers of land-based renewable energy projects, such as solar, will now be able to submit eligibility requirements until 21 December, and final proposal documents by 31 January next year.

The news also follows the state’s permitting of 1.5GW of new solar capacity, part of a commitment to 6.4GW of new renewables, as New York looks to accelerate its energy transition. New York is the latest state to make ambitious renewable energy plans, following Michigan signing into law its target to meet 100% of its energy demand with renewables by 2040, becoming the twelfth state in the US to do so.