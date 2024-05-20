Arevon, CenterPoint Energy break ground on 228MW Indiana PV plant

Once complete, CenterPoint will own and operate the project. The utility is operational across Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi and Texas. Neither Arevon or CenterPoint revealed the solar module or system component suppliers for the site, but Arevon has previously signed a 2GW supply framework agreement with US Cadmium Telluride (CdTe) thin-film manufacturer First Solar.

“Posey Solar provides significant benefits to the state of Indiana and to Posey County, including cost-effective renewable energy, substantial construction jobs and long-term tax benefits to the region,” said Kevin Smith, CEO at Arevon.

Last week, Spanish solar developer Solarpack and US tech giant Meta signed two environmental attribute purchase agreements (EAPAs) for two solar PV projects in Indiana with a combined capacity of 210MW. Earlier this month, Arevon signed agreements with Meta to power its Missouri operations with a 349MWac solar project in the state.

Elsewhere in the US, Arevon was among the first US developers to avail itself of the Tax Credit Transferability scheme under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). In November last year, it completed transferability payments for its 157MW/150MW “Vikings” solar-plus-storage project in California.

More recently, the company secured US$.1 billion to support the development of a 374MW solar-plus-storage project in Kern County, California.

CenterPoint Energy is already active in the Indiana solar sector; in August 2022 it sought approval from the Indiana Utility Regulation Commission (IURC) to acquire a 130MW PV project in Pike County.