Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Americas

Latest

US DOE invests US$71 million in thin-film and silicon solar manufacturing projects

News

New technologies, new issues

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Iberdrola fully acquires US subsidiary Avangrid

News

FRV enters Finnish market with 600MW solar PV portfolio

News

Generadora Metropolitana begins commercial operation at 480MW Chile PV plant

News

Arevon, CenterPoint Energy break ground on 228MW Indiana PV plant

News

Avintia Energía and Plenitude to build 850MW solar portfolio in Spain

News

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Chart of US capital investment depending on several scenarios and going as low as US$6.6 trillion for the 2023-2050 period.
Investment in clean energy could go as low as US$6.6 trillion until 2050 in a delayed transition scenario. Chart: Wood Mackenzie

A win by the Republican Party in this year’s US presidential election could decelerate the country’s energy transition and reverse decarbonisation policies, according to Wood Mackenzie.

A recent report from the analyst highlights that US$1 trillion in energy investment could be at risk of being lost, were Donald Trump to win the November election. This would not only affect energy investments during the next five-year cycle but also until 2050.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

In a base case scenario, investments in the energy sector would be about US$7.7 trillion between 2023 and 2050, whereas in a net zero scenario investments would rise up to US$11.8 trillion.

However, both production (PTC) and investment tax credits (ITC), provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), would unlikely be halted, according to Wood Mackenzie, despite support for the act from the US renewables sector.

David Brown, director of Wood Mackenzie’s energy transition research, said: “It is not likely that the IRA will be fully repealed.

“However, a second Trump presidency would likely issue executive orders that would abandon the 2035 net zero target for the power sector, establish softer emissions goals from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and issue tax credit regulations that could favour blue hydrogen.”

Deployment of solar PV, wind and energy storage could be 25% lower than in the base case scenario, with such a forecast predicting 500GW of installed capacity by 2050. On the other hand, the base case scenario predicts solar and wind to grow sixfold by 2050.

US-China trade tariffs

Alongside concerns that a Republican victory could alter the pace at which clean energy investments are made, the report mentions the ongoing relationship between the US and China.

Last week, the Biden administration made several policy-driven announcements, starting with the increase of solar cell tariffs from 25% to 50% under Section 301.

Moreover, it lifted the bifacial module exemption under Section 201, and Biden hasreiterated that 6 June 2024 is the day the tariff waiver on solar imports from Southeast Asia will end.

However, this is not the last we have heard about the antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) tariffs, as the Department of Commerce opened an investigation into solar cell imports from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia last week.

The investigation is based on a petition raised by the American Alliance for Solar Manufacturing Trade Committee in April. The group comprises a number of solar manufacturers with US bases, including cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module producer First Solar and major silicon-based manufacturers Qcells and Meyer Burger, which have called for an investigation into manufacturing practices in the four named countries.

States to carry the weight

Regardless of the status of the federal government, individual states could continue to be responsible for delivering growth in the renewables sector.

During Trump’s first presidential term between 2016 and 2020, state-level renewable portfolio standards and voluntary renewable energy targets supported annual average solar and wind capacity expansions of more than 13%.

The Wood Mackenzie report mentions that: “While a second Trump administration would almost certainly reduce federal support for decarbonisation, individual states will take up the baton.”

PV Tech’s publisher Solar Media will host the Renewable Energy Revenues Summit on 21-23 May 2024 in London. The event will explore PPA design, the role of effective policy, evolving strategies for large energy buyers and more. For more information, go to the website.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
AD/CVD, bifacial exemption, china, donald trump, financing, IRA, itc, ptc, Renewable Energy Revenues Summit, renewables investment, rer, trade tariffs, us, us election, wood mackenzie

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News

Trump win to jeopardise US$1 trillion in US energy investment, says Wood Mackenzie

News

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

DOC opens AD/CVD investigation into Southeast Asian solar cells

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024