116MWp ib vogt solar farm begins construction following financial close
The Benban solar project in Egypt, one of ib vogt's developments. Image: ib vogt.
Senior debt financing has been secured for the 116MWp Coara Marang solar farm being developed by Germany-headquartered ib vogt and Malaysian solar firm Coara Solar.
This finance comes in the form of a senior debt facility from Malayan Banking Berhad, with the project having also signed a 21-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Malaysian electricity utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad.
Construction on Coara Marang has now begun, with the solar farm – which is to use bifacial technology mounted on single-axis trackers – set to deliver circa 230GWh of clean energy a year once operational in Q1 2022.
It was developed under the third round of the Large Scale Solar scheme issued by the Energy Commission of Malaysia in February 2019. The tender was specifically for 500MWac of grid-connected large-scale solar projects to be developed on Peninsular Malaysia and was designed to help support ambitions to increase the country’s renewable energy mix from 2% to 20% by 2025.
Anton Milner, managing director of ib vogt, described Malaysia as a "market with huge potential for renewable energy", with ib vogt being "dedicated" to supporting the country's renewable energy targets by "delivering this important project as planned during these challenging times".
Ib vogt is currently pursuing a global pipeline of solar projects that exceeds 16GW, announcing last year it had closed a €135 million (US$160 million) commitment from funds managed by EIG Global Energy Partners to help it pursue this.
The year also saw the company sell its shareholding in its 64.1MWp ‘Infinity 50’ project, which makes up part of the Benban solar complex in Egypt, to Masdar.
Utility Solar Summit, UK & Ireland
Jun 15 - Jun 16, 2021
ONLINE
Looking at the drivers and dynamics of utility scale solar in the UK & Ireland over the next five years. This event will consider the immediate challenges as we enter the build phase in both these markets where we could see as much as 4GW deployed in 2021 alone! What developments will continue the growth of 100MW+ sites and what impact will government policy have on the rate of deployment in both markets?Join leading developers and manufacturers shaping the direction of one of Europe’s most active markets and hear from speakers with a history of influencing innovation and change.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 09 - Mar 11, 2021
ONLINE
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run online with streamed content and online networking.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Feb 03 - Feb 04, 2021
ONLINE
The business of solar is changing, as the industry scales up, technology, IT and new players to the market will add complexity. This sparks a host of opportunities such as co-location of solar and storage and the rise of unsubsidised solar projects as well as challenges which will question the very business model of European solar asset owners. Solar Finance & Investment Europe is the meeting place for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds and large energy buyers to do business.
Also read...
-
Solar wins big in Spain’s renewables auction with more than 2GW awarded
-
US ROUND-UP: Novasource merges with SunSystem, Primergy breaks ground on Gemini PV-storage project
-
Residential solar lender Sunlight Financial to go public following SPAC deal
-
Orbital picked to lead on US$725m, 1GW plan to turn US coal plants into solar farms
-
First Solar sells 10GW solar project business to Canadian pension fund
Comments