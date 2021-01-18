300MW tidal flat solar project takes shape in China
The first phase of the tidal flat project. Image: Ginlong Solis.
The first tranches of a 300MW utility-scale solar project built on a coastal tidal flat in China have been connected to the grid.
The project, contracted by the 12th Bureau of Hydropower in China, is believed to be the world’s largest solar installation to be built on a tidal flat, spanning more than 4,500 acres.
It will combine more than 685,000 400W monocrystalline silicon modules with 1500V string inverters provided by Solis, while a new 220kV booster station has been built for the site. Power generated at the site is converted into AC and then boosted to 35kV within the substation, before being exported to the grid.
Given its location on a tidal flat, the entire solution has been optimised and protected from the elements it will face, including waterproofing, sandproofing, corrosion prevention and other structure and internal electrical arrangements.
Inverters were also installed at a height of at least five metres – greater than the usual height – in order to accommodate tidal fluctuations of the water level.
Those tidal fluctuations also made the construction process more difficult, the site manager said, reducing the amount of time available to build each day. Investments were made to increase the number of workers on-site each day during available hours to construct the first phase of the project on time.
Revealing the most bankable and reliable PV module suppliers for utility-scale deployment in the US
Jan 20, 2021 GMT
Virtually all PV modules for large-scale utility-based solar sites are imported to the US, especially from Chinese companies using manufacturing sites across Southeast Asia. This puts extreme pressure on US site developers, EPCs and investors, in understanding fully the differences between the companies offering imported PV modules How credible are the companies supplying the products? What is the financial health of the parent entity? Where is the module produced, and is this undertaken in-house or through third-party OEMs? What is the supply-chain for the module sub-components including wafers and cells? And then, how will the modules perform in the field, and is it possible to gauge reliability levels benchmarked against competitors? This webinar will provide insights from two of the leading experts in PV module manufacturing, supply, performance and reliability: Jenya Meydbray of PV Evolution Labs and Finlay Colville from PV-Tech. The 1-hour session will include presentations from Jenya and Finlay, and then a brand-new supplier scorecard matrix that combines the key outputs from PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard and PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, with specific focus on module supply and use in the US market.
Also read...
-
Spain’s Naturgy acquires US developer with 8GW solar project portfolio
-
European Energy raises earnings forecast after 'solid' year of growth
-
Solargiga’s product shipments increase 64.8% to 6,811MW in 2020
-
US ROUND-UP: Invenergy secures construction funds for 1.3GW site, 130MW Strata portfolio funded
-
New York announces 23 large-scale PV projects as part of governor's clean energy drive
Comments