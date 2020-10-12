Aggreko launches solar power rental scheme

Image: Aggreko.

Aggreko has launched a solar power rental offer, allowing companies to borrow 1MW PV solutions without a long-term commitment.

The systems are available for a minimum term of five years, keeping financial and technical commitment low, as there is no upfront CAPEX required.

It includes Aggreko’s solar PV panels, which have a single-axis tracking system improving energy delivery by 10-20%. Aggreko Solar Power combines PV string inverters with containerised controls to improve resilience through reduced installation time.

Deployment time is around three to four months, and Aggreko says that its systems have low O&M requirements, making the system well suited for use in harsh and remote environments.

The system integrates with the company’s battery storage products and thermal generators, with intelligent software able to control the hybrid system.

“Aggreko Solar Power is designed for ease of deployment both in physical terms, thanks to relatively quick off-grid implementation, as well as financial, with no requirement of significant upfront costs," said Karim Wazni, managing director, Aggreko Microgrid and Storage Solutions.

“Our goal is to offer the widest and most flexible range of mobile and modular solutions, including off-grid renewable energy systems such as this one, as a plug-and-play service for short or long-term needs."

The launch of Aggreko Solar Power comes after the successful installation of panels and a battery storage system at the Granny Smith gold mine in Western Australia. More than 23,000 panels were installed at the site, together with a 2MW/1MWh battery system, which will support Aggreko’s existing 27MW gas-fired power station at the mine.