Amazon, Arlington County to buy power from Dominion Energy’s 120MW PV project in Virginia
Once completed, the installation is expected to generate about 79,000 MWh of electricity annually for Arlington County's government operations. Image: Dominion
Tech giant Amazon has signed off on an agreement to purchase close to 70% of the power generated from a 120MW PV project that Dominion Energy is developing in Virginia.
Virginia’s Arlington County will purchase the remaining generation produced by the installation by way of another PPA. Arlington County is the first locality in Virginia to enter into a PPA of this scale for off-site solar energy with an investor-owned utility company.
Dominion Energy will build the farm in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, with construction slated to begin in 2020. The facility is expected to become operational in 2022. The solar farm site is between Danville and Lynchburg and is primarily agricultural land.
Once completed, the installation is expected to generate about 79,000 MWh of electricity annually for Arlington County's government operations. That represents more than 80% of the electricity used annually for all buildings, streetlights, traffic signals, water pumping and wastewater treatment sites within the county.
County board chair Libby Garvey said: "This is a groundbreaking partnership for the county. It will take us a long way toward our goal of 100% use of renewable sources for all electricity used in government operations by 2025."
Emil Avram, vice president of business development, Dominion Energy, added: "Dominion Energy is committed to lowering carbon emissions and helping our customers do the same. We're proud to be a trusted energy partner with Arlington County and help support their renewable energy needs."
Arlington’s County Board voted unanimously to approve the partnership with Dominion Energy Virginia on 28 January 2020. The agreement will not require any capital funding or upfront costs from Arlington County.
Once operational, the project will generate electricity that Dominion will then sell into the wholesale electric grid at market rates. The price for the delivered energy and renewable attributes will be the difference between the wholesale power price and the contract fixed price.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Also read...
-
Duke Energy Renewables’ largest PV project in Texas begins operations
-
US surge pushes global corporate solar PPAs near 10GW-a-year mark
-
US Solar Fund buys 177MWdc porfolio from Heelstone
-
Tesla hits new storage record as PV installs tumble year-on-year
-
EIA: Renewables to overtake natural gas in US 2050 power mix
Comments