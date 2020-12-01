Array Technologies bags another 1GW solar tracker supply agreement

Array Technologies' DuraTrack product in action. Image: Array Technologies.

Array Technologies has secured an agreement to supply 1GW of its single-axis solar trackers to RP Construction Services (RPCS), a US-based provider of design and installation services for PV projects.

The deal will see Array deliver its DuraTrack HZ v3 trackers to RPCS, which has a focus on the distributed generation market.

Jim Fusaro, Array Technologies CEO, said: “The small-utility, municipal, medium-sized commercial and community solar markets are growing rapidly, and collaborating with RPCS to address this segment of the market should further accelerate our growth in the US.”

Using Array’s products has helped RPCS more than triple in size over the last three years, according to CEO Eb Russell, who added: “And we look forward to continuing that growth with this agreement.”

The supply deal was second of its kind over 1GW that Array signed in last month following a purchase agreement with Lightsource bp, which sourced 1.4GW of the DuraTrack HZ v3 trackers that are expected to be used for projects in countries such as the US, Australia and Spain.

Speaking in a conference call following the publication of Array’s Q3 financial results last month, Fusaro said that while orders outside the US currently account for around 10% of the company’s revenue, this is expected to increase moving into next year.

The Q3 accounts publication represented the first time Array had publicly disclosed and discussed its quarterly results since its upsized initial public offering in October.