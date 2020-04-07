Australian states’ solar-plus-storage plans set ‘example for uncertain times’
Image credit: Michael Coghlan / Flickr
Australian state governments of Western Australia and the Northern Territory have budgeted for measures to support renewables in the past few days, with schemes set to roll out solar feed-in tariffs, grants and batteries at large-scale, residential and community level.
The Northern Territory government is to offer a grant of AU$6,000 (US$3,713) to PV systems with inverters and battery equipment selected from an approved list of vendors, with batteries required to boast 7kWh of capacity or more to be eligible.
Meanwhile, a government-owned energy supply startup, Jacana Energy, will offer a standard feed-in tariff (FIT) of AU$0.083 / kWh to “all new businesses and households with behind-the-meter solar installations of up to 30kW in size”.
For its part, Western Australia's government will offer utility customers access to so-called ‘community Powerbanks’, neighbourhood batteries that store solar energy as well as helping networks to balance the grid - and reduce their costs.
“This is just the sort of initiative needed to boost consumer confidence and keep people employed during these uncertain times,” said Kane Thornton, chief executive of Australian clean energy body CEC. He congratulated state authorites for the solar and battery stimulus packages, calling on “all other state and territory governments to follow their lead”.
See here to read the full story as originally published by PV Tech's sister title Energy.Storage.News
Solar & Storage Finance USA
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2020 for its 7th edition!
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
Also read...
-
COVID-19 and Spanish PV: Gransolar's response
-
NextEnergy Capital continues investment charge with New York community solar portfolio purchase
-
COVID-19 outbreak sparks temporary delay for Portugal’s solar auction
-
California to add 25GW of renewables by 2030 under new roadmap
-
Italian green energy reps call for COVID-19 reprieve as red tape starts to bite
Comments