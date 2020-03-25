California solar and storage work interpreted as ‘essential service’ during COVID19

CALSSA member CPS Americas (Chint Power Systems Americas) donated "hundreds of masks to a northern California hospital," the trade group said yesterday: "Who's next?" Image: CALSSA.

Installing and maintaining renewable energy resources can be viewed as an “essential service”, according to the California Solar + Storage Association (CALSSA), based in one of six major state jurisdictions in the US to have ordered citizens indoors for the time being.

The association’s dedicated resources page for COVID-19 advice referred to a list issued by the State of California of ‘Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers’. It includes electricians and those in the construction industry, particularly those providing services that are “necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences”.

