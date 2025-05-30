Subscribe To Premium
Solar, wind curtailment in California up 29% in 2024

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
US adds 7.4GW new renewable capacity in Q1 2025, mostly in Republican states

US delays or cancels US$14 billion in clean energy investments under Trump presidency

Waaree Energies secures 586MW US solar module supply deal

Grenergy puts hybrid solar-storage projects in Spain, Chile at heart of €3.5 billion investment plan

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

R.Power sells 49.9% stake in 91.6MW solar projects in Poland

Sembcorp secures second India solar-storage project in 1.2GW solar, 600MW/2.4GWh BESS tender

Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

CAISO curtailed a record 919GWh of solar PV and wind in April 2025. Image: Andreas Gücklhorn on Unsplash.

Solar and wind curtailment has increased by 29% between 2023 and 2024 in California, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Solar PV accounted for nearly the entirety of the curtailed capacity last year, making 93% of all energy curtailed in the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) territory, which covers most of the US state of California.

The first quarter of 2025 has continued to see curtailed capacity increase, as shown in the chart below, with March 2025 registering a record 919GWh of solar and wind curtailed that month alone.

The increased curtailment between 2020 and 2025 has been more notable in the first half of the year, while the difference between 2020-2024 in H2 is less pronounced.

According to the US EIA: “CAISO curtailed the most solar in the spring, when solar output was relatively high and electricity demand was relatively low, because moderate spring temperatures meant less demand for space heating or air conditioning.”

Moreover, CAISO also curtails solar PV capacity to leave space for natural gas generation, according to the EIA. This is due to the fact that a certain amount of natural gas must remain online throughout the day to comply with the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) reliability standards.

As solar PV curtailment keeps rising, year after year, CAISO aims to reduce these curtailments in several ways, including trading with neighbouring balancing authorities; including curtailment reduction in transmission planning; and incorporating battery storage in ancillary services, energy and capacity markets.

As of the first half of May 2025, the CAISO territory had 21GW of installed solar PV capacity. Solar PV currently generates nearly half of CAISO’s electricity demand between daylight hours of 8am and 4pm.

Energy storage systems have often been pointed to as a way to reduce curtailment, and their deployment has grown in California. A recent survey from the California Energy Commission highlighted that the state had nearly 16GW of installed battery storage, as covered by our sister site Energy-storage.news. The state aims to deploy 52GW of energy storage by 2045, 4GW of which will be from long-duration energy storage.

Meyer Burger's Thalheim facility in Germany.

Meyer Burger confirms end of Arizona module production

May 30, 2025
Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has abandoned module production activities at its manufacturing facility in Goodyear, Arizona, US.
The Surallah solar plant in the Philippines, which is owned by ib vogt. Image: ib vogt

Australia: Tasmanian council approves plans for 288MW utility-scale solar PV plant

May 30, 2025
Tasmania’s George Town council approved plans for a 288MW solar PV power plant this week, which is being pursued in Australia by German renewable energy developer ib vogt.
The Borrentin solar project in Germany.

Germany seeks 2.2GW of PV in latest ground-mount auction

May 29, 2025
The German government is seeking 2.2GW of ground-mounted solar capacity in the most recent round of its public renewable energy tender scheme.
Meyer Burger facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Image: Meyer Burger

Meyer Burger cuts jobs at US module assembly plant

May 29, 2025
Beleaguered Swiss solar manufacturer Meyer Burger has reportedly laid off an unconfirmed number of employees at its US module manufacturing facility.
Suniva and ISC Konstanz met in May 2025 at the Intersolar trade fair in Munich. From left to right: Radovan Kopecek, Florian Buchholz, Jan Lossen (ISC) and Kevin Dorman & Matt Card (Suniva).

ISC Konstanz, Suniva collaborate on US PERC cell production lines

May 28, 2025
ISC Konstanz is working with US solar cell manufacturer Suniva on its 1GW silicon solar cell production facility in the state of Georgia.
Astronergy N7 (1)
Sponsored

The zero-busbar buzz

May 28, 2025
Ben Willis speaks to Astronergy about its next-generation TOPCon offering and the advantages of its zero-busbar module design, both of which were on show at Intersolar 2025.

