Capital Dynamics buys 8minute’s Californian solar-plus-storage colossus
Source: 8minute Solar Energy
Asset manager Capital Dynamics has purchased a 400MW solar-plus-storage complex by 8minute Solar Energy, contracted to supply power to the city of Los Angeles at ultra-low prices.
8minute remains the developer and an equity partner in the Eland Solar & Storage project, located 70 miles north of Los Angeles, and will oversee engineering, design, procurement and construction. The firm has yet to select an EPC contractor, PV Tech understands.
Capital Dynamics, meanwhile, will be the facility's long-term majority equity investor.
The project, which boasts a 300MW/1,200MWh energy storage facility, is set to reach full commercial operations in 2023. Its backers claim it is the second-largest solar project in the US.
The Eland project is contracted to supply power to utility Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) at record-breaking fixed tariffs for solar (US$0.01997/kWh) and energy storage (US$0.013/kWh) for a period of 25 years.
“Eland is a breakthrough project, setting records for low-cost solar, and incorporates a large battery energy storage centre that demonstrates solar's ability to power California's vibrant and growing economy 24/7,” 8minute CEO and president Tom Buttgenbach said in a statement this week.
8minute retains the right to repurchase a portion of the project upon its completion.
The move adds to a growing portfolio shared by the Swiss asset manager and Californian solar developer. Earlier this month, the pair announced the purchase of a 300MWac/873MWdc project in Nevada, due to be commissioned in late 2021.
Storage-backed renewables are central to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s plan to replace gas plants with renewable energy, in order to reach its 100%-by-2045 clean energy target.
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Large Scale Solar Europe
Europe's largest gathering of solar developers & EPCs - Unbound by government subsidies and deadlines, we will spend an insightful two days of collaboration and innovation looking at how PV development is evolving.
Also read...
-
Solar investor NextEnergy targets Europe, America, India in global debut
-
Industry: Trump's FERC 'padding fossil fuel profits' with rule change
-
CIT finances approximately US$200 million for 76MW PV portfolio
-
Vietnamese PV maker Dehui bets on US solar to fuel 2020s growth
-
Microsoft, Pepsi and Visa make moves in week of corporate renewable pledges
Comments