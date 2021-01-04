Capital Dynamics offloads Kern County solar projects, completes Arizona solar acquisition
Capital Dynamics has taken full ownership of the Arlington Valley Solar II project (Image: LS Power)
Capital Dynamics has sold a 99% stake in its Beacon solar portfolio in Kern County, California, to sustainable investment firm TortoiseEcofin and Israeli construction group Shikun & Binui for an undisclosed sum.
Under the deal, disclosed in late December 2020, TortoiseEcofin and S&B USA have each purchased 49.5% share of the Beacon portfolio, which comprises two utility-scale projects located in Kern County totalling 107.8MW capacity. Capital Dynamics acquired the projects during their development in 2016. Both provide energy for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power through two 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).
Kathryn Carpenter, principal of Clean Energy Infrastructure at Capital Dynamics, said the Beacon solar project is now “well positioned” to provide a stable revenue stream to its new owners, one of which is a recent entrant to the US energy market.
The Beacon project is S&B’s first US first solar asset, according to Sharon Novak, CEO of Shikun & Binui America, and adds to a US energy portfolio of roughly 2GW. Novak said the company is “excited to have its first solar assets” in Kern County.
At the same time, Capital Dynamics has taken full ownership of the 175MW Arlington Valley Solar Energy II (AVSE II) in Arizona. The Swiss asset manager originally bought a 30% stake in the project in November as part of the acquisition of three PV projects from LS Power, which also includes 252MW in Imperial County, California, and 11MW in Dover, Delaware.
Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure business (CEI) has now bought the remaining share of the Arizona project from investment group Apollo Global Management, bringing its solar capacity in the US to 3.1GW.
Tim Short, managing director of CEI said the purchase gives the group a "cleaner and simplified ownership position” of the asset, continuing its recent solar buying spree in the US.
The company has rapidly built on its solar portfolio in the US over the past year, starting with the purchase of a 400MW solar-plus-storage project in California from 8minute Solar Energy in January. In July, CEI then purchased a 353MW portfolio of North American solar projects from independent power product Coronal Energy, which comprised 16 projects in Arizona, California, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee and Ontario, Canada.
CEI also landed a deal with Nebraskan independent power producer Tenaska in August to develop 2GW of battery storage projects in California, a month after partnering with the same company to establish 4.8GW of solar in the Midwest and Southeast US.
Revealing the most bankable and reliable PV module suppliers for utility-scale deployment in the US
Jan 20, 2021 GMT
Virtually all PV modules for large-scale utility-based solar sites are imported to the US, especially from Chinese companies using manufacturing sites across Southeast Asia. This puts extreme pressure on US site developers, EPCs and investors, in understanding fully the differences between the companies offering imported PV modules How credible are the companies supplying the products? What is the financial health of the parent entity? Where is the module produced, and is this undertaken in-house or through third-party OEMs? What is the supply-chain for the module sub-components including wafers and cells? And then, how will the modules perform in the field, and is it possible to gauge reliability levels benchmarked against competitors? This webinar will provide insights from two of the leading experts in PV module manufacturing, supply, performance and reliability: Jenya Meydbray of PV Evolution Labs and Finlay Colville from PV-Tech. The 1-hour session will include presentations from Jenya and Finlay, and then a brand-new supplier scorecard matrix that combines the key outputs from PVEL's Module Reliability Scorecard and PV-Tech's PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings, with specific focus on module supply and use in the US market.
Seraphim and SMA Solar: Small changes, big accomplishments for utility-scale PV projects
Jan 14, 2021
Join PV module manufacturer Seraphim and major inverter manufacturer SMA Solar in this PV Tech TechTalk webinar, intended to provide a professional analysis of Seraphim’s 182mm ‘S4 Series’ large-area, high-performance, p-type monocrystalline PERC half-cell module for utility-scale PV power plants. SMA Solar will provide insight into the inverter options and benefits that maximise plant performance in the new era of large-area modules.
PV ModuleTech
Mar 09 - Mar 11, 2021
ONLINE
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability. This event will be run online with streamed content and online networking.
Also read...
-
CPS Energy launches RFP campaign to attract 900MW of solar projects
-
Greece approves 2.8GW renewables investment
-
Uzbekistan and Masdar sign loan agreements for 100MW solar project
-
Hannon Armstrong to invest US$663 million in Clearway renewables projects
-
EDF, JinkoPower and partners close financing for 2GW solar project in Abu Dhabi
Comments