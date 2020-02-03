Capital Dynamics signs 100MW PPA with Indiana Municipal Power Agency
Construction on the PV project is expected to finish and reach commercial operations in the second half of 2022. Image: Martin Abegglen / Flickr
Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business has signed off on a long-term PPA with Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) in coordination with Tenaska. Per the terms of the PPA, IMPA will purchase 100MW of the power generated by a greenfield PV project in Indiana that is owned by Capital Dynamics.
This PV project stands as one of 14 installations that Capital Dynamics acquired from Tenaska back in November 2018. The installation is located on approximately 485 hectares of land in southern Indiana and is currently in the development stage.
Construction on the PV project is expected to finish and reach commercial operations in the second half of 2022.
Benoit Allehaut, managing director on Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure team, said: "This agreement with IMPA strengthens our presence in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market and demonstrates our long-term commitment to helping the region reach its renewable power goals. Tenaska was a crucial partner in finalizing the agreement and brought significant expertise through all elements of development phase. Together, this project is a part of our larger goal to foster the development of a solar-dominant culture throughout the Midwest."
Steve Johnson, senior vice president and leader of Tenaska Solar Ventures, the company's solar development business, said: "We are excited to see Tenaska's relationship with Capital Dynamics yield strong results with the signing of this PPA. This was our intent when we started doing business together. We are eager to finish development of this project in Indiana and bring it to construction."
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Intersolar North America
Intersolar North America is the first major solar + energy storage event of the year that connects innovators and decision makers. With a dynamic exhibition floor and robust conference program, #isna2020 provides business-to-business professionals a platform to advance business, expand education, and drive networking. Immerse yourself in three days of best-in-class conference programming and special exhibits and pavilions that showcase the industry trends, innovative solutions, and emerging talent transforming the solar, energy storage, and e-mobility markets: Join us February 4-6, 2020 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.
Also read...
-
Amazon, Arlington County to buy power from Dominion Energy’s 120MW PV project in Virginia
-
Duke Energy Renewables’ largest PV project in Texas begins operations
-
US surge pushes global corporate solar PPAs near 10GW-a-year mark
-
US Solar Fund buys 177MWdc porfolio from Heelstone
-
Tesla hits new storage record as PV installs tumble year-on-year
Comments