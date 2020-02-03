Capital Dynamics signs 100MW PPA with Indiana Municipal Power Agency

Construction on the PV project is expected to finish and reach commercial operations in the second half of 2022. Image: Martin Abegglen / Flickr

Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) business has signed off on a long-term PPA with Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) in coordination with Tenaska. Per the terms of the PPA, IMPA will purchase 100MW of the power generated by a greenfield PV project in Indiana that is owned by Capital Dynamics.

This PV project stands as one of 14 installations that Capital Dynamics acquired from Tenaska back in November 2018. The installation is located on approximately 485 hectares of land in southern Indiana and is currently in the development stage.

Construction on the PV project is expected to finish and reach commercial operations in the second half of 2022.

Benoit Allehaut, managing director on Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure team, said: "This agreement with IMPA strengthens our presence in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) market and demonstrates our long-term commitment to helping the region reach its renewable power goals. Tenaska was a crucial partner in finalizing the agreement and brought significant expertise through all elements of development phase. Together, this project is a part of our larger goal to foster the development of a solar-dominant culture throughout the Midwest."

Steve Johnson, senior vice president and leader of Tenaska Solar Ventures, the company's solar development business, said: "We are excited to see Tenaska's relationship with Capital Dynamics yield strong results with the signing of this PPA. This was our intent when we started doing business together. We are eager to finish development of this project in Indiana and bring it to construction."