CPS Energy launches RFP campaign to attract 900MW of solar projects

CPS Energy wants to add up to 900MW of PV capacity and 50MW of EES in first Global FlexPOWER Bundle

San Antonio, Texas utility, CPS Energy has launched a Request for Proposal (RFP) in a bid to almost triple its solar capacity as well as include energy storage projects under its first 'Global FlexPOWER Bundle'.

The largest municipally owned, fully integrated electric and gas utility in the US wants to add up to 900MW of solar project capacity, 50MW of energy storage and 500MW of firming capacity in 2021.

The RFP is needed to replace some of the utility’s aging electricity generation capacity and introduce new technologies as firming capacity, according to CPS Energy.

Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy said, “I created the Flexible Path strategy in 2017, and since that time our great team of 3,100 People First Champions have been working diligently to bring this concept to life. Through this continually evolving strategy, we are working with our customers to thoughtfully lower San Antonio’s carbon footprint. In the next phase of our Flexible journey forward, the global FlexPOWER Bundle RFP will help us find solid solutions from around the world, which will potentially include exciting new and cleaner energy technologies. San Antonio has trusted us to be their diligent and effective energy provider for 160 years. This RFP is the next step that will further ensure we optimize innovation while maintaining energy Reliability and helping the Environment.”

CPS Energy also noted that it wanted to attract the best combined technologies that would enhance environmental responsibility, while maintaining the reliability and affordability.

“With global attention on CPS Energy and our push to expand a resilient portfolio of power generation, our publicly owned utility is poised to become the solar leader in the United States and a pioneer in utility scale resiliency in the world,” added San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg. “I am proud of what this organization is doing to ensure it continues to be a reliable, affordable, and innovative energy provider that San Antonians have come to expect.”

CPS Energy also asked for information concerning possible solutions for the next phase of its ‘Save for Tomorrow Energy Plan’ (STEP), focused on energy efficiency and conservation.