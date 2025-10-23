A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

At All Energy Australia, Tongwei doesn’t feel like a newcomer so much as a neighbour finally stepping onto the front porch. Recently, the company has put down real roots in Australasia—opening its Australian branch in Sydney and listing its modules on SolarQuotes and Solar Choice so households can compare with confidence.
The brand has a deep heritage. Founded in 1982, Tongwei entered photovoltaics in 2006 and quietly became the industry’s backbone— number one in solar-cell shipments for eight consecutive years, and one of the world’s largest producers of polysilicon. For a long time, it made the materials other brands relied on, which is why distributors sometimes call it “the sleeping giant of solar”. Since the end of 2022, that giant has been fully awake: Tongwei now makes its own modules, completing an integrated chain from materials to high-efficiency cells to finished modules. Owning the whole product path keeps quality tight and consistent, from factory recipe to the module that meets the roof.
This time on the Melbourne showfloor, that discipline shows up in the TNC 2.0 platform. Tailored for utility-scale and C&I projects, the TNC G12R-66 module (standard size 2382×1134mm) has been TÜV-tested at 682.8W with 25.28% conversion efficiency, while the TNC G12-66 (standard size 2384×1303 mm) has achieved a certified 778.5W and 25.06% efficiency. At the heart of the 66-format is a strong bifacial response that turns albedo and diffuse light into bankable energy; in R&D, TNC 2.0 has reached 88% bifaciality, and in Sydney simulations for a 100MW plant it delivered about 0.67% more energy than standard TOPCon modules—roughly 41.17 million kWh extra over 30 years. Those gains rest on execution at scale: Tongwei is a BloombergNEF Tier-1 supplier and a Fortune Global 500 manufacturer, with delivery proven on projects.
For Australian rooftops, the spotlight is on the TNC 2.0 G12R-48 in full-black and black-frame, bringing up to 475W output and 23.8% maximum efficiency to a compact, dual-glass design that fits real homes. The handling is installer-friendly, and the look is deliberately calm—uniform black tones that will look good on a façade for years to come—while the build is made to cope with real weather, from hot summers to gusty days and coastal air. TNC 2.0’s focus on high energy-per-area and low system losses helps sustain output through long, bright afternoons and changeable light.
Tongwei arrives in Melbourne with the quiet confidence of a maker that has long supplied the industry and now puts its own name on the module. The team at Booth E123 is ready to talk and to help turn a sunny afternoon into dependable power for the decades ahead.
For further details, click here.