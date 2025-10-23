Subscribe To Premium
Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

By George Heynes
October 23, 2025
T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

Solar PV retains most competitive LCOE globally in 2025 – Wood Mackenzie

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

Powerlink Queensland seeks federal tick for substation to connect 775MW solar PV plant

Australia: Queensland rooftop solar surpasses 5GW output milestone for the first time

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

The installation is expected to generate 227GWh of clean energy annually across a 256-hectare site. Image: Ingeteam.

Spanish power electronics specialist Ingeteam has won a contract to supply inverters and control systems for European Energy Australia’s 100MW Winton North solar-plus-storage project in northeast Victoria.

The Winton North project will be developed in two phases, comprising a 100MWac solar PV power plant followed by a 100MW/200MWh 2-hour battery energy storage system (BESS).

Once operational in 2027, the installation is expected to generate 227GWh of clean energy annually across a 256-hectare site. Construction of the Winton North project is expected to commence in 2026

Under the agreement, Ingeteam will supply PV inverters, storage inverters, and a hybrid power plant control system. The scope includes plug-and-play medium-voltage power stations that integrate inverters, LV/MV transformers, MV switchgear and auxiliary services panels.

The company will also commission all equipment and provide its Multi Plant Controller system, which is designed to help grid operators manage the performance of both power plants while ensuring power quality and stability at the interconnection point.

“We are delighted to once again be able to provide our expertise and technology in power and control electronics to further contribute to Australia’s energy transition,” said Jorge Guillen, head of sales for the photovoltaic and storage business at Ingeteam Australia.

The contract reinforces Ingeteam’s position in Australia’s renewable energy market, where the company has maintained operations since establishing its North Wollongong subsidiary in 2010. The Spanish firm holds approximately 25% of Australia’s solar market share, it claims.

European Energy Australia’s Winton North solar-plus-storage site is part of the broader renewable energy infrastructure development supporting Australia’s digital economy expansion. Indeed, the project was included amongst other solar PV power plants to support Amazon’s AU$20 billion commitment to expand Australia’s data centre infrastructure using utility-scale solar power.

This latest contract builds on Ingeteam’s growing relationship with European Energy in Australia. The companies have previously collaborated on multiple projects, including a 137MW inverter supply deal announced earlier this year.

The terms of this inverter deal confirmed that Ingeteam would supply 77 PV inverters to be integrated into 22 medium-voltage power transformer stations. These are to be installed at the 106MW Lancaster solar plant in Victoria and the 31MW Mulwala solar plant in New South Wales.

In July last year, PV Tech reported that Ingeteam had secured a contract to supply its power electronics technology for Enel Green Power Australia’s 93MW Girgarre solar PV power plant in Victoria.

Ingeteam has also demonstrated its technical capabilities in the Australian market through projects such as a DC-coupled 243MWp solar-plus-storage site.

