Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

European solar PPA prices fall below €35/MWh in Q3 2025

By JP Casey
October 23, 2025
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Europe

Latest

European solar PPA prices fall below €35/MWh in Q3 2025

News

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

News

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

News

A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

Features, Guest Blog

Solar PV retains most competitive LCOE globally in 2025 – Wood Mackenzie

News

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

News

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

News

Powerlink Queensland seeks federal tick for substation to connect 775MW solar PV plant

News

Australia: Queensland rooftop solar surpasses 5GW output milestone for the first time

News

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 95MW Almódovar solar PV park is located in Andalucia, southern Spain
The average price of a solar PPA signed across Europe has fallen 19.4% between Q3 2024 and Q3 2025. Image: BayWa r.e.

The average price of a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) in Europe in the third quarter of 2025 fell to €34.25/MWh (US$40.05).

This is according to the latest report from analyst LevelTen Energy, and reflects a decline of 3% between the second and third quarters of this year. Average European solar PPA prices have now fallen 19.4% compared with the third quarter of 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Average solar PPA prices remain lower than those for other technologies—the average wind PPA price sat at €52.75/MWh in the third quarter, a 1.4% quarter-on-quarter increase, while blended PPA prices fell 1$% to €35.55—and fell at a faster rate over the last 12 months than either wind or hybrid deals.

LevelTen concludes that “the increase in solar price cannibalisation” in several European countries is decreasing the perceived value of standalone solar assets, while making investors more likely to support projects co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Andrés Acosta, director of innovation in Europe at LevelTen, told PV Tech as much last quarter, when the same trend emerged. In its third quarter report, the company notes that there has been a “surge” in hybrid PPA deals in Europe, combining both solar and wind with BESS, suggesting that investors are more interested in the presence of storage components, rather than the type of renewable electricity generation, when making investment decisions.

Iberian blackout and data centre demands drive changes

The report also highlights considerable regional and national variety across the European solar PPA space, with the average cost of a solar PPA signed in the third quarter ranging from €120.00/MWh in Ireland to €33.46/MWh in Portugal.

The average price of a solar PPA signed in Portugal fell -€2.16/MWh between the second and third quarters of this year—equivalent to a 6.1% decline—surpassing Spain, which had the cheapest solar PPAs in Europe last quarter.

Both countries have seen among the greatest percentage changes in average solar PPA price over the last 12 months. Between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025, the average solar PPA price signed in Spain fell 14.1%, while the average price in Portugal fell 16.3%, the third- and fourth-highest rates of decline across Europe, respectively. This reflects growing uncertainty in both markets following the blackout that rocked both countries’ grids in April this year, for which over-voltage has been pinpointed as the primary cause.

The graph above shows average solar PPA prices and quarter-on-quarter changes for 11 European countries. The LevelTen report notes that, while several countries have seen quarter-on-quarter and even year-on-year price declines, the growth of data centres in a number of European countries has helped drive up demand and prices for clean power.

The report points to Ireland, which has the highest solar PPA prices in Europe, and Finland, which saw the largest month-on-month percentage growth in solar PPA prices at 10%, as two countries where this trend is particularly pronounced. The report said both nations had received “significant investments” into data centres, driving up PPA prices.

The general decline in European solar PPA prices contrasts sharply with price increases in North America, which showed a 4% quarter-on-quarter increase in solar PPA prices. LevelTen attributed this increase to growing uncertainty and “policy headwinds” in the US renewable energy space in particular, highlighting the importance of policy in driving market confidence.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
europe, finance, levelten, levelten energy, power purchase agreements, ppa, reports

Read Next

Metlen Energy and Metals' 64MW Wagga North solar PV plant. Image: Metlen Energy and Metals.

Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

October 23, 2025
Infrastructure investment firm Nuveen Infrastructure has secured US$171 million in financing for a 137MW solar PV plant in South Korea.
Aviva Investors' Manchester office.

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

October 23, 2025
Aviva Investors and Astatine have announced an €800 million (US$928 million) investment in renewable energy and decarbonisation solutions.
A Dimension Energy rooftop solar project.

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

October 22, 2025
Recurrent Energy, Ampliform and Dimension Energy have announced new financing rounds this month for US solar projects.
Le parc photovoltaïque de Bollène.

Apple, Engie ink 88MW agriPV PPA in Italy

October 22, 2025
Utility giant Engie has signed a 15-year renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) with tech giant Apple in Italy.
The Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025 event.

‘A much stronger focus on storage integration’

October 22, 2025
Ingeteam’s Mauro Rivola discusses the rapidly growing appetite for co-located solar and storage in Southern Europe.
Image: Brett Sayles/Pexels
Premium

Is Europe ready to tackle solar cybersecurity risks?

October 21, 2025
PV Tech Premium spoke with academic and industry experts about the rising tide of cybersecurity concerns in Europe's solar energy sector.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

News

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

News

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

Upcoming Events

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany