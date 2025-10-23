T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

Back in August, T1 confirmed that it had sold all of its 2025 module production. It acquired its module facility from Chinese solar manufacturing giant Trina Solar last year, transitioning from its former incarnation as Freyr Battery to become T1 Energy.

Based on these figures and forecasts, the company said it was maintaining its 2025 EBITDA guidance of US$25-US$50 million. It said that the forecast “continues to skew towards the low-end of the range” and is based on a “mix shift towards merchant sales agreements in H2 2025”, uncertainties around antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) levies, reciprocal tariffs, “supply chain impacts” and customer backlogs.

As of 30 September, T1 had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of US$87 million, of which US$34 million was unrestricted cash. It has also accrued US$92 million of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credits, which it said it plans to monetise.

“T1 Energy continued to make meaningful strides during the third quarter to build our American solar supply chain and provide scalable, reliable, low-cost energy,” said Dan Barcelo, T1’s CEO and chairman of the board. “With our expanding US partnership network, highlighted by recent agreements with companies like Hemlock, Corning, Talon and Nextracker, we are investing in domestic advanced manufacturing to power America.”

US solar supply landscape

T1 Energy also published updates on its view of US trade policy. The company said it supports the recently announced Section 232 investigation into polysilicon imports to the US, reiterating statements from July which said T1 stood to benefit from Section 232 and AD/CVD tariffs on the solar sector.

“T1 Energy’s contract to purchase hyper-pure polysilicon would likely be advantaged by any potential tariffs or import restrictions that result from this [Section 232] case,” the company said.

The contract with Hemlock Semiconductor and its parent company, the US ceramics and glass giant Corning, for US-made polysilicon was announced in August and heralded by T1 Energy as a “landmark” for the US solar industry.

In the last couple of months, T1 has inked a number of US supply deals and partnerships. In addition to the polysilicon and wafer deal with Hemlock/Corning, the company bought a minority stake in fellow US solar cell producer Talon PV. Talon is planning to produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells using intellectual property acquired from US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module producer First Solar.

T1 has also signed a deal with solar tracker producer Nextracker to use US-made steel module frames at its Dallas module production facility. Nextracker acquired the steel module frame capabilities in September when it bought frame producer Origami Solar.

T1 Energy said it plans to begin construction on its Austin, Texas cell production facility in Q4 2025.