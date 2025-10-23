Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

By Will Norman
October 23, 2025
Manufacturing, Modules
Americas

Latest

T1 Energy sold 725MW of modules in Q3 2025, predicts ‘significant increase’ in Q4

News

A giant on the rooftop: Tongwei’s TNC 2.0 modules take centrestage at All Energy Australia

Features, Guest Blog

Solar PV retains most competitive LCOE globally in 2025 – Wood Mackenzie

News

Aviva, Astatine partner on US$928 million European industrial clean energy programme

News

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

News

Powerlink Queensland seeks federal tick for substation to connect 775MW solar PV plant

News

Australia: Queensland rooftop solar surpasses 5GW output milestone for the first time

News

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

News

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

Features, Interviews

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A T1 Energy facility.
The company said it was maintaining its 2025 EBITDA guidance of US$25-US$50 million. Image: T1 Energy.

US solar manufacturer T1 Energy sold approximately 725MW of solar modules in Q3 2025, as it continues to expand US manufacturing capabilities.

In preliminary financial results for the third quarter, the company recorded net module sales of US$200-US$210 million, corresponding to around 725MW of modules. T1 Energy said it expects a “significant increase” in sales in the last quarter of the year, “related to the highest expected production year-to-date” at its Dallas, Texas module manufacturing facility, “as well as policy-driven inventory sales from modules produced in Q3 2025.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Back in August, T1 confirmed that it had sold all of its 2025 module production. It acquired its module facility from Chinese solar manufacturing giant Trina Solar last year, transitioning from its former incarnation as Freyr Battery to become T1 Energy.

Based on these figures and forecasts, the company said it was maintaining its 2025 EBITDA guidance of US$25-US$50 million. It said that the forecast “continues to skew towards the low-end of the range” and is based on a “mix shift towards merchant sales agreements in H2 2025”, uncertainties around antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) levies, reciprocal tariffs, “supply chain impacts” and customer backlogs.

As of 30 September, T1 had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of US$87 million, of which US$34 million was unrestricted cash. It has also accrued US$92 million of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing tax credits, which it said it plans to monetise.

“T1 Energy continued to make meaningful strides during the third quarter to build our American solar supply chain and provide scalable, reliable, low-cost energy,” said Dan Barcelo, T1’s CEO and chairman of the board. “With our expanding US partnership network, highlighted by recent agreements with companies like Hemlock, Corning, Talon and Nextracker, we are investing in domestic advanced manufacturing to power America.”

US solar supply landscape

T1 Energy also published updates on its view of US trade policy. The company said it supports the recently announced Section 232 investigation into polysilicon imports to the US, reiterating statements from July which said T1 stood to benefit from Section 232 and AD/CVD tariffs on the solar sector.

“T1 Energy’s contract to purchase hyper-pure polysilicon would likely be advantaged by any potential tariffs or import restrictions that result from this [Section 232] case,” the company said.

The contract with Hemlock Semiconductor and its parent company, the US ceramics and glass giant Corning, for US-made polysilicon was announced in August and heralded by T1 Energy as a “landmark” for the US solar industry.

In the last couple of months, T1 has inked a number of US supply deals and partnerships. In addition to the polysilicon and wafer deal with Hemlock/Corning, the company bought a minority stake in fellow US solar cell producer Talon PV. Talon is planning to produce tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells using intellectual property acquired from US cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film module producer First Solar.

T1 has also signed a deal with solar tracker producer Nextracker to use US-made steel module frames at its Dallas module production facility. Nextracker acquired the steel module frame capabilities in September when it bought frame producer Origami Solar.

T1 Energy said it plans to begin construction on its Austin, Texas cell production facility in Q4 2025.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, pv modules, t1 energy, us

Read Next

A Dimension Energy rooftop solar project.

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

October 22, 2025
Recurrent Energy, Ampliform and Dimension Energy have announced new financing rounds this month for US solar projects.
Dennis She Vice President of LONGi, Image LONGi
Sponsored

Why LONGi’s back contact technology prioritises long-term value over short-term competition

October 22, 2025
LONGi vice president Dennis She discusses the value logic behind the company's strategic focus on back contact technology.
The Ridgely solar project in Tennessee.

Leeward starts operations at 177MW Tennessee solar project

October 22, 2025
Leeward Renewable Energy has started commercial operations at its 177MW Ridgely solar project in the US state of Tennessee.
first solar manufacturing

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

October 22, 2025
US thin-film manufacturer First has revealed another transfer of its 45X manufacturing tax credits in a deal worth around US$775 million.
Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA CEO, Abigail Ross Hopper, to step down in January 2026

October 22, 2025
Abigail Ross Hopper, the president and CEO of US trade association the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), has decided to step down from her roles at the end of January 2026.
A Cypress Creek Renewables project.

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

October 21, 2025
Cypress Creek Renewables has achieved financial close on its 75MW Sundance solar-plus-storage project in Elbert County, Colorado.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US FINANCING ROUND-UP: Recurrent, Ampliform and Dimension secure finance for PV projects

News

Australia: Queensland councils receive new toolkit for navigating renewable energy project assessments

News

Ingeteam inks 100MW solar-plus-storage project supply contract with European Energy Australia

News

First Solar 45X tax credit deals pass US$2 billion with latest transfer

News

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Trinasolar to supply Mestron Energy with 50MW of Vertex N solar modules

News

Upcoming Events

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

PV CellTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
March 10, 2026
Frankfurt, Germany