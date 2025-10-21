Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AI-powered robot installers exceed targets at Engie’s 250MW solar project in Australia

By George Heynes
October 21, 2025
Power Plants, New Technology, Operations & Maintenance, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Cypress Creek Renewables reaches financial close on Colorado solar-plus-storage project

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

AI-powered robot installers exceed targets at Engie’s 250MW solar project in Australia

News

New Zealand: 179MWdc Glorit Solar Farm clears regulatory hurdle with EPA consent

News

Mind the gap

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

US policies to ‘cloud’ renewable project deployment and costs, batteries and solar to be hit hardest

News

AgriPV projects in Spain now eligible for farming subsidies

News

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Bahrain launches tender for 100MW solar project

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Luminous’ AI-powered robots (pictured) received support via the AU$100 million Solar ScaleUp Challenge. Image: Engie.

Luminous Robotics has successfully completed its first international deployment of AI-powered solar installation robots at Engie’s 250MW Goorambat East Solar Farm in Victoria, Australia.

The demonstration marks a milestone for automated solar construction technology as the industry pursues enhanced efficiency and cost reduction in utility-scale project development.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The LUMI robot system, which autonomously places solar modules onto racking structures using AI, exceeded target production rates during the trial at the Goorambat East facility near Benalla.

Luminous said this deployment represents the first operation of Luminous Robotics’ technology outside the US, positioning Australia as a testing ground for advanced solar construction automation.

Engie confirmed that, with the help of the AI-powered robots, the Goorambat East Solar Farm construction has progressed ahead of schedule.

The project commenced commissioning activities at the start of this month, with first energisation expected by the end of October 2025. Full energisation remains on target for mid-2026, according to ENGIE’s construction timeline.

Robotics technology demonstrates industry transformation

The LUMI system deployment formed part of broader robotics testing at the Goorambat East site, which evaluated three robotic systems including piling installation robots. The autonomous solar module placement technology demonstrated the potential for enhanced productivity in utility-scale solar construction.

“This has included testing three robotic systems to install pilings and more recently solar panels, with American company Luminous testing their LUMI system outside of the US for the first time and demonstrating the future of solar farm construction,” explained Justin Webb, Engie’s site representative.

The intended productivity improvements from autonomous systems could reduce renewable energy project costs and enable faster construction timelines, potentially lowering energy costs for consumers and facilitating increased solar PV power plant development.

The robotics deployment addresses multiple industry challenges including workforce safety, project efficiency and construction in challenging environments.

“These robots also require skilled technicians to operate them, thus upskilling the current renewable energy workforce and enabling more productivity,” Webb noted.

“The use of autonomous robots could also have large benefits for the construction of solar farms in remote and inhospitable areas, such as is deserts, where the climate could be dangerous for human staff.”

Long-term development of robotic systems could reduce health and safety risks by minimising manual handling of heavy solar modules, according to Engie’s assessment of the technology trial.

Luminous Robotics received AU$4.9 million (US$3.2 million) from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency’s (ARENA) AU$100 million Solar ScaleUp Challenge in July, supporting the development and deployment of solar construction robotics. The funding enabled the company to conduct its first international trial in one of the world’s most advanced solar markets.

“By engaging with ARENA, Bouygues and Equans, Luminous was able to deploy its first LUMI S4 fleet during construction of ENGIE’s Goorambat East Solar Farm,” said Jay M. Wong, CEO and founder of Luminous Robotics.

The Australian deployment allowed Luminous to capture performance data and real-world impact metrics needed to drive global adoption of automated solar construction technology.

“We were thrilled to showcase the future of solar construction in Australia, one of the world’s most advanced solar markets,” Wong added.

Data sharing supports industry development

Luminous Robotics and ARENA plan to release solar construction’s largest robotics dataset as open source in the coming months. The data sharing initiative aims to accelerate industry adoption of automated construction technologies and support further innovation in solar installation robotics.

“Deploying our LUMI fleet in Australia allowed us to capture the data, performance insights and real-world impact needed to drive global adoption – the kind of scale and transformation we founded Luminous to achieve,” Wong explained.

Bouygues Construction Australia and Equans Solar & Storage Australia serve as primary contractors for the Goorambat East Solar Farm construction. The partnership facilitated the robotics testing programme alongside conventional construction activities.

“Our LUMI robots exceeded our target production rate and fuelled by support from ARENA, we’re keen to accelerate our next phase,” Wong confirmed.

ARENA launched the Solar ScaleUp Challenge on 19 June 2024, running for eight weeks. The initiative invited professionals from across the international solar landscape, such as financiers, solar customers, engineers, and developers, to break down barriers to installing, operating, and maintaining solar PV projects.

Later that year, the organisation launched the AU$1 billion Solar Sunshot Program, which aims to support domestic module manufacturing. Last month, the first recipient of this scheme was revealed as prefabricated ‘folding’ solar structure provider 5B.

PV Tech Premium explored the Solar Sunshot and Solar ScaleUp initiatives in PV Tech Power Volume 40.

ai, artificial intelligence, australia, engie, installations, Luminous, pv power plants, robots, solar pv, solar scaleup challenge, technology, victoria

Read Next

Image: Ark Energy (via LinkedIn).

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

October 21, 2025
Australia's solar-plus-storage sector gained momentum with 725MW of solar PV approvals advancing across New South Wales and Queensland.
Image: Contact Energy.

New Zealand: 179MWdc Glorit Solar Farm clears regulatory hurdle with EPA consent

October 21, 2025
An independent panel has granted resource consents for the 179MW Glorit Solar Farm in Auckland, New Zealand.
Shipping containers on a boat.

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

October 20, 2025
Details of tariffs on US imports of polysilicon products may be announced as early as the end of this month, according to a note from investment bank Roth Capital.
Image: Scatec

Scatec to deploy 60MW/10MWh pre-assembled solar and storage in West Africa

October 17, 2025
Norwegian renewable energy firm Scatec has signed lease agreements for 64MW of solar PV and 10MWh of energy storage capacity in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Image: Unsplash

Over 20 US states sue EPA over ‘illegal’ US$7 billion Solar For All cancellation

October 17, 2025
A group of over 20 US states are suing the Trump administration for the cancellation of the US$7 billion Solar For All Scheme.
A Masdar-Turkey meeting.

Masdar, Turkey near US$1 billion deal for 1.1GW hybrid project

October 16, 2025
Masdar and Turkey have entered the final stage of US$1 billion agreement to develop the 1.1GW plant in Bor, Niğde Province, central Turkey.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$475 million for 357MW/320MW solar-plus-storage project in Chile

News

Section 232 polysilicon tariffs could be clarified by ‘end of the month’

News

Scatec to deploy 60MW/10MWh pre-assembled solar and storage in West Africa

News

US policies to ‘cloud’ renewable project deployment and costs, batteries and solar to be hit hardest

News

725MW of Australian solar-plus-storage projects advance in NSW and Queensland

News

AgriPV projects in Spain now eligible for farming subsidies

News

Upcoming Events

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

Solar Media Events
October 21, 2025
New York, USA

The Relevance of Project Customisation for Latin America’s Successful Adoption of BESS Technologies

Upcoming Webinars
October 23, 2025
10am CLT / 3pm BST

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK