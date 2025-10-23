Nuveen Infrastructure closes US$171 million financing for 137MW South Korean PV plant

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Located in the southern province of South Jeolla, the project has already secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with an SK affiliate for the entirety of the project’s power generation.

This is not the first time both companies (or their affiliates) have partnered in the development of solar PV projects in the country. Back in 2022, Nuveen—previously known as Glenmont Partners—established a joint venture with SK D&D to invest in solar PV in South Korea, starting with the construction of an 80MW PV plant.

South Korean bank KB Kookmin Bank served as the lead arranger of the project’s financing and included a consortium of five undisclosed financial institutions.

“This project exemplifies our commitment to identifying and financing transformative infrastructure investments that drive the clean energy transition,” said Joost Bergsma, global head of clean energy at Nuveen Infrastructure.

“The project not only advances South Korea’s renewable energy goals but also showcases innovative approaches to sustainable land use,” added Bergsma.

At the end of 2024, SK Innovation E&S had a solar PV portfolio of projects operational or under development with a combined capacity of 3.2GW.

Metlen sells 42MW solar PV portfolio to HRE

In related South Korean news, Greek developer Metlen has sold a 42MW solar PV portfolio to South Korean energy investment and development company HRE.

The transaction between the two companies includes a portfolio of five PV projects, operational and under development. The operational projects have long-term PPA with undisclosed Korean conglomerates.

Both companies are also exploring broadening their partnership for Metlen’s South Korean project pipeline, which includes utility-scale solar, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and clean energy-powered data centres.