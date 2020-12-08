Daqo chief executive leaves JinkoSolar board in reshuffle

Image: JinkoSolar.

Longgen Zhang, the chief executive of polysilicon provider Daqo New Energy, has resigned from the board of directors of leading solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar.

Zhang had sat on JinkoSolar’s board of directors since he left his position as Jinko’s chief financial officer in 2014, but his departure was announced earlier today, with Haiyun (Charlie) Cao appointed to the board effective immediately.

Jinko said it did not expect the changes to have any material impact on its business operations.

Kangping Chen, CEO at JinkoSolar, paid testament to Zhang before stating that he believed Cao’s “extensive experience” within the company would be a “significant asset to the board”.

Cao joined Jinko in 2012 before being named as the firm’s chief financial officer in 2014, replacing Zhang.

Confirmation of the change came just a day after the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member surpassed the 5GW quarterly module shipments milestone, reporting a new record quarterly shipments total of 5,117MW in Q3 2020.