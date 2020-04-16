Encavis picks up BayWa r.e. Dutch solar portfolio
The 14.5MWp Floating PV installation Sekdoorn near the Dutch city of Zwolle. Image: BayWa AG.
European independent power producer (IPP) Encavis has acquired a portfolio of Dutch solar assets with a combined capacity of 80MWp from renewables developer BayWa r.e.
The portfolio of seven assets, which includes a 21.8MWp install at Grongingen Airport Eelde and two floating PV projects at Tynaarlo and Sekdoorn, have been taken aboard by Encavis’ asset management arm Encavis AM.
A complete list of assets included in the sale and their capacities is as follows:
|Project
|Capacity (MW)
|Eelde
|21.8
|Flierbelten
|5.7
|Jumaheerd
|6.6
|Maas en Waal
|5.1
|Sekdoorn
|14.5
|Tynaarlo
|8.4
|Zwette
|18.2
The deal represents the first time BayWa r.e. has moved to sell built solar assets in the Netherlands but continues the developer’s relationship with Encavis having previously sold the IPP European wind and solar projects.
Karsten Mieth, speaker of Encavis’ management board, said the deal was “particularly satisfying” to conclude due to both the ongoing relationship between the two parties and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed considerable pressure on Europe’s solar industry.
BayWa r.e. meanwhile confirmed that further sales from its pool of Dutch solar assets are planned for the coming months and Matthias Taft, board member at BayWa AG, said the sale was further evidence that the firm’s entrance to the Dutch solar market was “absolutely the right thing to do”.
BayWa acquired a 70% stake in a 2GW pipeline of solar projects in the Netherlands in March 2018, committing to build them out alongside original owner GroenLeven. The duo have been active in the market ever since, with a particular eye for floating solar projects.
“Working with GroenLeven, we have a strong development pipeline and have grown the team on the ground fivefold to manage our presence and activities here in the Netherlands. We expect this initial success to be matched as we head into the second half of 2020,” Taft said.
Solar Media’s new Digital Summits series has been launched to provide critical market insights, intelligence and networking opportunities to maintain our industries’ momentum. Running throughout May and June, the Digital Summits will deliver the full live event experience to your own home.
- Energy Storage Digital Series: 11-15 May. See here for more information on how to take part.
- Large Scale Solar Digital Series: 18-22 May. See here for more information on how to take part.
- Solar & Storage Finance Digital Series: 1-5 June. See here for more information on how to take part.
- EnTech Digital Series: 15-19 June. See here for more information on how to take part.
- Everything EV Digital Series: 6-10 July. See here for more information on how to take part.
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
Utility Solar Summit UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
US could 'shed 500,000 clean energy jobs', study warns
-
Pennsylvania’s ‘largest’ solar farm bags university PPA deal
-
Solar scores generation records across the globe as lockdowns alter market dynamics
-
Polish coal giant doubles down on 2.5GW solar push despite business retrenchment
-
Spanish solar back in play as temporary construction freeze is lifted
Comments