TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Projects, Operations & Maintenance, Power Plants
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

News

TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

News

From assumptions to accuracy: Why the PV industry needs physics-based solar data

Features, Guest Blog

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

What's the next growth frontier for China's PV industry?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

VDE verifies GameChange Solar's Hailstow system

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China's PV products stabilise and rebound, with maximum increase reaching 22.09%

Features, Editors' Blog, News
totalenergies
The first unit is expected to become operational by the end of 2025. Image: TotalEnergies.

French energy major TotalEnergies has begun the construction of its 1GW solar farm in the Basra region of southern Iraq. 

The launch was attended by Iraqi PM Mohammed Al-Sudani, who highlighted that the project would strengthen the national electricity generation system and align with the government’s efforts to invest in clean and renewable energy. Furthermore, he confirmed the government’s full support to ensure the project’s completion. 

Announced in 2021, Basra solar farm is the second 1GW solar plant in the country built by TotalEnergies, with a US$10 billion investment in new gas networks and seawater treatment. Spanning over 9 kms, the solar farm will install two million solar panels across four units with a capacity of 250MW each. 

The project entails the installation of 132kV transmission lines spanning a total length of 180 km, the construction of a new 132kV substation, and the rehabilitation and modernization of two existing substations under the ministry’s jurisdiction.  

The first unit is expected to become operational by the end of 2025. TotalEnergies will handle operation and maintenance (O&M) for 25 years. It will supply electricity to three secondary substations. 

The plant is being built in partnership with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil announced in March 2021. In 2023, state-owned power company QatarEnergy entered as a third party with a 25% stake in the project. During the same period, Total confirmed Saudi energy provider ACWA Power would assist in developing the solar project. 

Basra Solar Farm, iraq, iraq ministry of oil, middle east, pv power plants, qatarenergy, solar pv, Total Energies

A Zelestra project in Spain.

Zelestra, EDP sign ‘first’ solar-plus-storage PPA in Spain

July 28, 2025
Spanish energy firm Zelestra and Portuguese utility EDP have signed what they call the “first” solar-plus-storage power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Spanish renewables market.
Image: CEFC

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

July 28, 2025
Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has announced it has invested a record AU$4.7 billion (US$3.09 billion) in large-scale renewables, energy storage, and transmission projects during the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025.
Image: AEMO.

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

July 28, 2025
KKR has invested AU$500 million in Australia’s CleanPeak Energy to support the rollout of DERs such as rooftop solar PV and battery storage.
Image: MNRE

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

July 25, 2025
A round-up of news from the Indian solar sector this week, including Reliance Industries' cell plant, Juniper Green Energy powering solar PV and Solex Energy launching new modules.
Image: Australian Renewable Energy Hub.

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

July 25, 2025
Oil and gas major bp has confirmed it will exit the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH), a 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project planned for Western Australia.
Rooftop solar installation.

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

July 24, 2025
2025 will be the first time in over a decade that solar power additions decline in the EU, according to a mid-year report from SolarPower Europe.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance's solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

Australia's CEFC bags 'record-breaking year' for clean energy investment

News

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

KKR to tap into Australia's C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

October 2, 2025
London,UK

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
