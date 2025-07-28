TotalEnergies breaks ground on 1GW Basra solar farm in Iraq

French energy major TotalEnergies has begun the construction of its 1GW solar farm in the Basra region of southern Iraq.
The launch was attended by Iraqi PM Mohammed Al-Sudani, who highlighted that the project would strengthen the national electricity generation system and align with the government’s efforts to invest in clean and renewable energy. Furthermore, he confirmed the government’s full support to ensure the project’s completion.
Announced in 2021, Basra solar farm is the second 1GW solar plant in the country built by TotalEnergies, with a US$10 billion investment in new gas networks and seawater treatment. Spanning over 9 kms, the solar farm will install two million solar panels across four units with a capacity of 250MW each.
The project entails the installation of 132kV transmission lines spanning a total length of 180 km, the construction of a new 132kV substation, and the rehabilitation and modernization of two existing substations under the ministry’s jurisdiction.
The first unit is expected to become operational by the end of 2025. TotalEnergies will handle operation and maintenance (O&M) for 25 years. It will supply electricity to three secondary substations.
The plant is being built in partnership with Iraq’s Ministry of Oil announced in March 2021. In 2023, state-owned power company QatarEnergy entered as a third party with a 25% stake in the project. During the same period, Total confirmed Saudi energy provider ACWA Power would assist in developing the solar project.