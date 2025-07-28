Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

By George Heynes
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

What’s the next growth frontier for China’s PV industry?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

VDE verifies GameChange Solar’s Hailstow system

News

PV Price Watch: Prices of China’s PV products stabilise and rebound, with maximum increase reaching 22.09%

Features, Editors' Blog, News

IRENA: Global solar PV LCOE increases by 0.6% in 2024 to US$0.043/kWh

News

Nautilus, Greenprint Capital enter US$275 million tax equity deal to build 130MW US community solar

News

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The CEFC recorded its single largest investment in the HumeLink transmisison project last year. Image: CEFC

Australia’s Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC) has announced it has invested a record AU$4.7 billion (US$3.09 billion) in large-scale renewables, energy storage, and transmission projects during the 12-month period ending 30 June 2025.

This milestone highlights CEFC’s pivotal role in advancing Australia’s clean energy transition, with the investment figure being 2.5 times more than the previous 12 months.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Among these investments is CEFC’s largest single commitment since its establishment: up to AU$1.92 billion allocated for the construction of the HumeLink transmission project.

The HumeLink will involve the construction of 365 kilometers of new 500 kV high-voltage transmission infrastructure connecting Wagga Wagga, Bannaby, and Maragle in New South Wales.

This project is expected to unlock the full capacity of the expanded Snowy Hydro Scheme, better known as Snowy 2.0, which includes a 2GW pumped hydro energy storage project with a storage duration of 175 hours, providing additional grid stability for Australia’s energy network.

CEFC’s investments in renewable energy technologies

The CEFC’s investments span various renewable energy technologies, including large-scale solar, wind, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Notable among these is its involvement in an AU$1.4 billion finance raise for Neoen secured in December 2024. The capital raise will support Neoen’s existing 66MW Parkes, 36MW Griffith, and 28MW Dubbo solar PV plants in New South Wales, alongside the 157MW Kaban Green Power Hub in Queensland, which comprises wind generation.

Additionally, the CEFC has invested in other technologies via its Rewiring the Nation (RTN) Fund, the Household Energy Upgrades Fund (HEUF), and the Powering Australia Technology Fund (PATF).

These initiatives are designed to accelerate Australia’s renewable energy transition and support diverse clean energy projects across the country.

Since its inception, the CEFC has made lifetime commitments of AU$18.3 billion and claims to have helped drive AU$85.3 billion in clean energy project investments.

CEFC’s CEO, Ian Learmonth, emphasised the organisation’s role in positioning Australia as a global leader in clean energy innovation and investment.

“While the economy-shaping impact of our larger-scale transactions is clear, the full story of CEFC investment activity this year demonstrates that we are delivering for taxpayers, with direct and immediate benefit in homes and small businesses, for vehicle owners and on farms,” Learmonth said.

“By providing access to discounted CEFC finance, we are paving the way for an increasing number of Australians to cut their individual carbon footprint in their everyday activities – and tapping into growing consumer sentiment in favour of measures to address climate change.”

The CEFC’s record-breaking year also reflects its commitment to emerging technologies.

The organisation said it increased investments in hydrogen, bioenergy, and energy efficiency projects, which are expanding the scope of Australia’s renewable energy transition.

These initiatives are diversifying the country’s clean energy portfolio and positioning Australia as a leader in the development of next-generation technologies.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
australia, battery storage, bess, cefc, clean energy finance corporation, finance, investment, pv power plants, transmission, utility-scale solar

Read Next

Image: AEMO.

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

July 28, 2025
KKR has invested AU$500 million in Australia’s CleanPeak Energy to support the rollout of DERs such as rooftop solar PV and battery storage.
Image: MNRE

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

July 25, 2025
A round-up of news from the Indian solar sector this week, including Reliance Industries' cell plant, Juniper Green Energy powering solar PV and Solex Energy launching new modules.
Modules on display at SNEC.
Premium

What’s the next growth frontier for China’s PV industry?

July 25, 2025
At the SNEC expo, Carrie Xiao took the temperature of the industry as it seeks a way out of cutthroat competition and squeezed margins.
Community solar accounts for 61% of all new solar capacity additions made in New York state this year. Image: Governor Kathy Hochul via Flickr

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

July 25, 2025
The US state of New York expects to install 35GW of solar PV and 9.4GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) by 2040.
Solar PV LCOE evolution between 2022-2024 in several regions

IRENA: Global solar PV LCOE increases by 0.6% in 2024 to US$0.043/kWh

July 25, 2025
According to a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for solar PV reached US$0.043/kWh in 2024.
The investment will support the development of 130MW of energy across Illinois, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island and Delaware in the US. Image: Nautilus Solar Energy.

Nautilus, Greenprint Capital enter US$275 million tax equity deal to build 130MW US community solar

July 25, 2025
Nautilus Solar Energy has entered a US$275 million tax equity partnership with Greenprint Capital to expand its US community solar portfolio.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

INDIA ROUND-UP: Reliance’s solar cell plant set for Q3, Solex new modules for extreme conditions and Juniper powers 43MW PV project

News

EU solar growth to slide in 2025, first time in over a decade

News

KKR to tap into Australia’s C&I DER market via new AU$500 million investment

News

Engie buys 70MW portfolio of distributed PV projects in Pennsylvania

News

bp exits 26GW wind, solar and green hydrogen project in Western Australia

News

New York Energy Plan targets 35GW solar PV, 9.4GW BESS by 2040

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.