Australia’s CEFC bags ‘record-breaking year’ for clean energy investment

Among these investments is CEFC’s largest single commitment since its establishment: up to AU$1.92 billion allocated for the construction of the HumeLink transmission project.

The HumeLink will involve the construction of 365 kilometers of new 500 kV high-voltage transmission infrastructure connecting Wagga Wagga, Bannaby, and Maragle in New South Wales.

This project is expected to unlock the full capacity of the expanded Snowy Hydro Scheme, better known as Snowy 2.0, which includes a 2GW pumped hydro energy storage project with a storage duration of 175 hours, providing additional grid stability for Australia’s energy network.

CEFC’s investments in renewable energy technologies

The CEFC’s investments span various renewable energy technologies, including large-scale solar, wind, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Notable among these is its involvement in an AU$1.4 billion finance raise for Neoen secured in December 2024. The capital raise will support Neoen’s existing 66MW Parkes, 36MW Griffith, and 28MW Dubbo solar PV plants in New South Wales, alongside the 157MW Kaban Green Power Hub in Queensland, which comprises wind generation.

Additionally, the CEFC has invested in other technologies via its Rewiring the Nation (RTN) Fund, the Household Energy Upgrades Fund (HEUF), and the Powering Australia Technology Fund (PATF).

These initiatives are designed to accelerate Australia’s renewable energy transition and support diverse clean energy projects across the country.

Since its inception, the CEFC has made lifetime commitments of AU$18.3 billion and claims to have helped drive AU$85.3 billion in clean energy project investments.

CEFC’s CEO, Ian Learmonth, emphasised the organisation’s role in positioning Australia as a global leader in clean energy innovation and investment.

“While the economy-shaping impact of our larger-scale transactions is clear, the full story of CEFC investment activity this year demonstrates that we are delivering for taxpayers, with direct and immediate benefit in homes and small businesses, for vehicle owners and on farms,” Learmonth said.

“By providing access to discounted CEFC finance, we are paving the way for an increasing number of Australians to cut their individual carbon footprint in their everyday activities – and tapping into growing consumer sentiment in favour of measures to address climate change.”

The CEFC’s record-breaking year also reflects its commitment to emerging technologies.

The organisation said it increased investments in hydrogen, bioenergy, and energy efficiency projects, which are expanding the scope of Australia’s renewable energy transition.

These initiatives are diversifying the country’s clean energy portfolio and positioning Australia as a leader in the development of next-generation technologies.