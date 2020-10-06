EU project brings together industry players to explore solar PV component reliability
The initiative will support the development of PV solutions in portfolios of distributed and utility scale solar. Image: Image: BayWa r.e.
BayWa r.e., Enel Green Power and Solarcentury are among the 20 participants in a new European Union-funded project that aims to increase the performance and reliability of solar PV components and systems.
Called TRUST-PV, the four-year initiative has secured €12 million (US$14.1 million) in funding to support the development of O&M- and grid-friendly solar solutions in portfolios of both distributed and utility-scale PV.
The programme will look to develop more accurate models for yield assessments as well as close the gap between performance and failure detection through monitoring and field inspection.
Other organisations taking part include SolarPower Europe, DSM, TÜV Rheinland Energy and Huawei. The project is said to be driven by a push-pull approach between stakeholders operating in separate phases of a PV project.
“TRUST-PV will have an impact in terms of increase in performance, reliability and remuneration of PV systems in the utility-scale and residential sector, as well as in their utility-friendly integration,” said Francesca Harris, project manager in charge of TRUST-PV at the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency.
It is hoped that closing the gap between performance and failure detection of solar plants will increase the efficiency of the technology as the EU looks to meet its climate goals.
SolarPower Europe CEO Walburga Hemetsberger said the trade body will support the dissemination of the project’s results in the solar community through best practice guidelines and events.
Huawei launches next-generation FusionSolar residential smart PV solution
Oct 15, 2020
This year, Huawei launched for the first time its full suite of smart PV solution for residential market combining reliable inverter and robust energy storage for the best experience for both installers and home owners. Join other residential installers, wholesalers, and distributors from around the world to gain a comprehensive understanding of the latest and most advanced residential smart PV solution to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the residential PV market, while future-proofing the ability for customers to meet and retain the highest self-consumption capabilities. With the emphasis on innovative smart technologies to provide the easiest and highest safety installation standards and long-term operability, the FusionSolar residential smart PV solution is designed for residential installers to satisfy homeowners’ increasing demand for robust, future-proofed, self-consumption based, green electricity lifestyles.
Also read...
-
‘Huge potential’ for Europe’s residential battery storage market as Germany spearheads growth
-
Solar industry must bring citizens, partners with it on post-COVID recovery journey
-
Solar to top Europe’s power generation charts by 2025 – IEA
-
BayWa r.e. acquires land in Sweden to develop at least 100MWp of PV
-
EU raises emissions reduction ambition following renewables progress
Comments