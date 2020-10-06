EU project brings together industry players to explore solar PV component reliability

The initiative will support the development of PV solutions in portfolios of distributed and utility scale solar. Image: Image: BayWa r.e.

BayWa r.e., Enel Green Power and Solarcentury are among the 20 participants in a new European Union-funded project that aims to increase the performance and reliability of solar PV components and systems.

Called TRUST-PV, the four-year initiative has secured €12 million (US$14.1 million) in funding to support the development of O&M- and grid-friendly solar solutions in portfolios of both distributed and utility-scale PV.

The programme will look to develop more accurate models for yield assessments as well as close the gap between performance and failure detection through monitoring and field inspection.

Other organisations taking part include SolarPower Europe, DSM, TÜV Rheinland Energy and Huawei. The project is said to be driven by a push-pull approach between stakeholders operating in separate phases of a PV project.

“TRUST-PV will have an impact in terms of increase in performance, reliability and remuneration of PV systems in the utility-scale and residential sector, as well as in their utility-friendly integration,” said Francesca Harris, project manager in charge of TRUST-PV at the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency.

It is hoped that closing the gap between performance and failure detection of solar plants will increase the efficiency of the technology as the EU looks to meet its climate goals.

SolarPower Europe CEO Walburga Hemetsberger said the trade body will support the dissemination of the project’s results in the solar community through best practice guidelines and events.