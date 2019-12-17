First Solar sells 278MW portfolio of PV projects to EDP, ConnectGen

All three projects are scheduled to reach substantial completion by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Image: First Solar

A partnership comprised of EDP Renewables and ConnectGen has signed off on a deal with First Solar to acquire three PV projects with a combined installed generation capacity of 278MW.

The three projects are the 154MW Sun Streams 1 project in Maricopa County, Arizona, the 20MW Windhub A project in Kern County, California, and the 103MW Sunshine Valley project in Nye County, Nevada. All three projects are scheduled to reach substantial completion by the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Miguel Prado, chief executive officer, EDP Renewables North America, said: “These projects reflect EDP Renewables’ focus on value creation, innovation, and sustainability. Combining responsible development with attractive economics backed by long-term Power Purchase Agreements, they are powered by one of the most innovative and eco-efficient solar technologies available today. We look forward to adding these projects to our growing portfolio in the United States.”

EDP Renewables North America commissioned its first two solar parks in California back in January 2015, later adding three solar parks in South Carolina to its PV portfolio. ConnectGen, based out of Houston, is backed by Quantum Energy Partners, a leading provider of private equity capital to the global energy industry.

These three projects are powered by First Solar’s thin-film module technology, developed and innovated in the United States. Once these three sites are all commissioned, they will all be run by First Solar Energy Services, which already manages over 10GW of assets.