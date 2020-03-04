Canada’s Grasshopper Solar bags 278MW PV porfolio in Pennsylvania
View over the Philadelphia skyline. Image credit: Gibson Hurst™ / Unsplash
Canada’s Grasshopper Solar has bought a 278MW, 12-project solar portfolio in Pennsylvania from clean energy developer Glidepath Ventures for more than US$300 million.
Ontario-based Grasshopper will be the long-term owner-operator of the distributed generation projects. It will manage power marketing, project financing – including equity, debt and tax equity – and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).
Glidepath, headquartered in the Philadelphia suburbs, will handle the development, interconnection and permitting of the projects.
The projects will be commissioned between 2020 and 2022 and will double the number of solar assets in Pennsylvania once live, Grasshopper and Glidepath said in a joint press release.
Statistics from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) suggest that the state is currently home to roughly 475.15MW of PV.
Redwood Energy worked as the transaction's financial adviser, while Orrick served as legal adviser to Grasshopper, and Greene Hurlocker as legal adviser to Glidepath.
Grasshopper chief solar development officer Jonathan Persaud said that his company was "excited" to be entering the PJM market, which “has stable characteristics for ongoing solar development.”
The market lies at the heart of a row between federal energy watchdog FERC and states and clean energy advocates. Last December, the former issued an order requiring that PJM expand the scope of its minimum offer price rule in a way that will blunt the impact of state-subsidised resources, like renewables, on the market.
PJM is the nation’s largest electric grid operator, covering 13 states and the District of Columbia.
The prospects and challenges of solar's new era in the US will take centre stage at Large Scale Solar USA 2020 (Austin, Texas, on 23-24 June 2020).
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Also read...
-
Florida approves 'largest' community solar project in US
-
Ukraine sparks industry unease with move to slash solar FiTs retroactively
-
Oil major Eni sets 55GW green energy goal by 2050
-
Greece to slash bureaucracy to unblock 29GW green energy project backlog
-
FY 2019 results in Spain: Acciona, Solaria, Audax boost profits in year of PV growth
Comments