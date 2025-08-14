Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Cells and wafers account for 42% of Chinese solar exports in H1 2025

By JP Casey
Manufacturing, Cell Processing, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

News

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

News

Eskom opens tender for 291MW of PV in South Africa

News

Cells and wafers account for 42% of Chinese solar exports in H1 2025

News

PV nets 1.4GW of capacity in Romanian CfD auction

News

US PV manufacturing capacity increases by more than 800% since IRA launched in 2022

Features, Editors' Blog

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Tata Power's Neemuch solar project in India.
India now imports more Chinese cells and wafers than modules, Ember said. Image: Tata Power.

Cells and wafers accounted for over 40% of China’s product exports in the first half of 2025, according to the latest report from energy think tank Ember.

The first six months of the year saw cell exports account for 22% of China’s solar exports, a larger proportion of total exports than wafers (20%) for the first time ever. The growing proportion of upstream components in China’s export mix suggests that overseas buyers are looking to acquire upstream products, but not modules, from Chinese manufacturers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

While modules still account for the majority of China’s overseas exports – reaching a cumulative total of 1,069.9GW of shipments in June, as shown in the graph below – wafer and cell sales have been increasing for several years now.

Between 2022 and 2024, cell and wafer exports increased by 144% and 67%, respectively, and this trend has continued in the first half of this year; cumulative module exports fell 5.2% in the first six months of the year, while cell and wafer exports saw year-on-year growth of 76% and 26%.

Ember also notes that the average price of Chinese solar products has fallen sharply and consistently, with panels reaching US$0.1/W and cells US$0.04/W in June. This compares with a peak of US$0.29/W and US$0.19/W for modules and cells, respectively, in October 2022.

The affordability of Chinese products has seen them exported to diverse markets, with solar sectors at various stages of maturity. While India accounted for 48% of Chinese exports in the first half of this year, Indonesia (17%), Turkey (10%), Laos (2.2%), Singapore (1.8%) and South Korea (1%) all imported Chinese cells in the first half of this year.

Reliance on Chinese upstream products

Much of this trend stems from the fact that module manufacturing capacity has picked up in other parts of the world, as many other markets, notably the US, have sought to reduce their reliance on importing China. However, it is significantly more straightforward and faster to build module manufacturing capacity than cell and wafer capacity.

In February, the US exceeded 50GW of domestic module manufacturing capacity, but the upstream manufacturing sector remains nascent. Cell production began in the third quarter of 2024, after a five-year hiatus, and Clean Energy Associates (CEA) estimates that the US will hit 13GW of cell manufacturing capacity this year.

Like the US, India has sought to expand domestic module manufacturing but is still reliant on Chinese cells and wafers to complete modules. Between January and June this year, 12-month rolling cell exports to India jumped from 29.6GW to 37.9GW, at a time when 12-month rolling panel exports to all countries fell, from 238.5GW to 230.6GW. India now imports more Chinese cells and wafers than modules, Ember said.

The Ember report also notes that this could change in the future. India has sought to incentivise domestic cell production by expanding the companies on its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) to include domestic cell producers, alongside module manufacturers already on the list.

With this addition, it is expected that Indian cell manufacturing will increase, lowering the demand for Chinese-made cells but possibly increasing the demand for Chinese-made wafers for use in those cells.

“To understand the growing global solar supply chain, it’s now crucial to track products upstream of panels,” explained Matt Ewen, an energy systems analyst at Ember and one of the report’s authors. “India is driving growth in cell exports, whilst panels must now find new markets to go to.”

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
asia, china, ember, exports, india, manufacturing, reports, supply chains

Read Next

A Juniper Green Energy solar project.

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

August 13, 2025
Juniper Green Energy has secured INR17.39 billion (US$197 million) in debt financing from government-backed Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA). 
a solar pv project in Egypt.
Premium

AFSIA: Solar is the ‘ideal’ power source as Africa exceeds 20GW of operational capacity

August 12, 2025
AFSIA CEO John van Zuylen told PV Tech Premium that solar power is the “ideal” technology type to improve electricity access in Africa.
Illuminate USA solar panels deployed at an Invenergy project in Ohio.

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

August 11, 2025
Illuminate USA has signed a five-year deal with US panel recycling firm Solarcycle to acquire solar glass manufactured in the US.
BELECTRIC_Eekerpolder_Projekt-Tramm-Goethen-scaled-1

European solar buyers’ confidence falls in July 2025

August 11, 2025
European solar buyers’ confidence fell to a record low level in July 2025 due to 'caution among buyers' in a more ' volatile' environment.
The Department of Commerce building in Washington D.C.

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

August 11, 2025
The US Department of Commerce has initiated antidumping duty and countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon PV cells, whether or not assembled into modules from India, Indonesia, and Laos.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

August 8, 2025
US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has posted revenue of US$362.2 million in the second quarter of this year.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.