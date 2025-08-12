Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

By Will Norman
Power Plants, New Technology, Projects
Americas

Latest

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

News

Highland Materials leases former nuclear site for Tennessee polysilicon plant

News

AFSIA: Solar is the ‘ideal’ power source as Africa exceeds 20GW of operational capacity

News

Uganda greenlights EA Astrovolt’s 100MW solar plus 250MWh BESS project

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

PVH launches solar trackers with movement range of two degrees

News

Australia’s New South Wales sets 16GW of renewables by 2030 target

News

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

UVID is ‘particularly concerning’ for TOPCon cells – UNSW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Babilonia solar-wind hybrid project (pictured) is one of the site sin the deal. Image: Nextracker

US solar tracker manufacturer Nextracker will supply 1.5GW of its products to a Brazilian solar PV hybrid project portfolio.

Nextracker will ship its NX Horizon-XTR all-terrain trackers and NX Horizon standard tracker systems to four PV projects owned by Brazilian wind energy company, Casa dos Ventos.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The projects are the Babilônia Sul (117MW), Babilônia Centro (226MW), Seriemas (540MW), and Rio Brilhante (680MW) sites, located in the municipalities of Morro do Chapéu and Várzea Nova in Bahia, and Rio Brilhante and Seriemas in Mato Grosso do Sul.

Nextracker said three of the projects – Babilônia Sul, Babilônia Centro, and Seriemas – are deploying its all-terrain trackers, which are suited to hilly and undulating landscapes. Trackers for challenging terrain are increasingly common, as solar is deployed in more locations and developers look to optimise their assets. Spanish tracker manufacturer PV Hardware launched a new product this week that can handle up to 2 degrees of gradient change from one end of a row to another.

“Securing a multi-project commitment from a renewable energy leader like Casa dos Ventos reflects the growing importance of trusted partnerships when it comes to performance and long-term reliability in today’s solar industry,” said Alejo Lopez, vice president of Nextracker Latin America.

These projects are Casa Dos Ventos’ first utility-scale solar projects, a moment which the company said was a “significant step in its strategy to develop hybrid power plants that integrate solar and wind at shared grid interconnection points.”

It added that hybrid technology projects, like solar-plus-wind, are a “growing trend” among Brazilian renewables developers as they seek to optimise grid connections and project returns.

The expansion of renewables and comparatively slow investment in grid infrastructure will lead to increased curtailment in Brazil, according to analysis last month by Wood Mackenzie. The country is forecast to add over 12GW of new solar power alone this year, and curtailment of that generation is set to reach as high as 11% in some regions by 2035. This impacts the bottom line for asset owners.

Nonetheless, the sector is growing fast. In the last month alone, two investments totalling over US$200 million have supported over 700MW of new planned PV capacity from developers Atlas Renewable Energy and Scatec.

brazil, nextracker, pv power plants, solar-plus-wind, tracker

Read Next

the plant will generate over 64,000MWh of clean electricity annually. Image: Ministry of Finance and Economy, Government of Brunei Darussalam.

Government of Brunei breaks ground on 30MW solar PV plant

August 12, 2025
The Government of Brunei Darussalam has broken ground on the 30MW solar PV power plant in Kampong Belimbing, the country’s largest solar facility to date.
Located in Kapeeka, Nakaseke District, the plant will be equipped with technology designed for tropical and equatorial climates. Image: Raze Solar via Unsplash.

Uganda greenlights EA Astrovolt’s 100MW solar plus 250MWh BESS project

August 12, 2025
The Government of Uganda has authorised EA Astrovolt to develop a 100MWp solar PV power plant, integrated with a 250MWh storage system.
The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Australia’s New South Wales sets 16GW of renewables by 2030 target

August 12, 2025
Australia’s New South Wales has increased its renewable energy targets to 16GW of new clean power generation by 2030 and 42GWh of long-duration energy storage (LDES) by 2034.
A solar project in Germany.

Exus Renewables, MUFG close financing on 130MW Portugal PV plant

August 11, 2025
Spain-based renewable energy firm Exus Renewables has closed financing on a 130MW solar PV project in Portugal.
Image: Belectric

Belectric powers 96MW Germany PV plant, plans storage addition

August 11, 2025
German renewables engineering firm Belectric has begun operations at a 96MW solar PV project near its headquarters in the Kolitzheim area of Germany.
The funds will support the development of the Stor’Sun I and II hybrid solar-plus-storage projects in Trou d’Eau Douce, situated in Mauritius' Flacq district. Image: Pascal Raczek - Qair

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

August 8, 2025
This week several solar developers have raised funds for projects around the world, including BRUC in Europe, Greenalia in the US, Qair in Mauritius and CREC in Philippines.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Illuminate USA to acquire US-made solar glass from Solarcycle

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

FINANCING ROUND-UP: CREC, BRUC, Qair and Greenalia secure funds for projects

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Array Technologies posts revenue of US$362.2 million in Q2 2025

News

‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Act brings changes, some clarity to US energy storage development

Features, Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.