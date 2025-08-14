Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Minimising risk and accelerating negotiations with ‘vanilla’ PPAs

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

News

World Bank loans US$250 million to United Solar Oman polysilicon plant

News

Eskom opens tender for 291MW of PV in South Africa

News

Cells and wafers account for 42% of Chinese solar exports in H1 2025

News

PV nets 1.4GW of capacity in Romanian CfD auction

News

US PV manufacturing capacity increases by more than 800% since IRA launched in 2022

Features, Editors' Blog

OX2 bags EPBC Act approval for 135MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

News

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

IPP Juniper Green Energy secures debt financing for renewables build-out

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
OX2 has several large-scale solar PV power plants in Australia, including the 110MW Moura solar PV plant (pictured). Image: OX2.

Swedish renewable power developer OX2 has received government approval to build a 135MW solar-plus-storage site at a decommissioned coal mine site in New South Wales, Australia.

The approval, granted under Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act, enables OX2 to proceed with the Muswellbrook solar-plus-storage project.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

It will be constructed adjacent to the former Muswellbrook Coal Mine, which ceased operations in 2022.

The Muswellbrook project is being developed in partnership with mine operator Idemitsu Australia, which owns most of the project land. It includes plans for a 35MW/270MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) to be co-located with the solar project.

The project will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via a connection to a 132kV transmission line owned by electricity distribution company Ausgrid.

This represents the second OX2 project in Australia to have recently secured EPBC approval, following the 90MW Summerville solar-plus-storage project, which secured approval in July.

“This is a leading example of the transition of the Upper Hunter Valley from coal mining to innovative post-mining land uses,” said Catherine Way, director of development at OX2 Australia.

“The Muswellbrook solar project is an early mover in the repurposing of a coal mine into an energy generation site and serves as an important test case for the broader region.”

According to OX2, the project forms part of a broader vision to transform the former mining site into a hub for industrial and energy innovation. The project will be situated within one of New South Wales’ five Renewable Energy Zones (REZs), which the Energy Corporation of New South Wales (EnergyCo) has labelled “modern power stations.”

Indeed, Muswellbrook, nestled in the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales, has traditionally been dominated by coal mining operations, and the transition to renewable energy represents a significant shift for the local economy.

The development already has local planning approval, and the federal EPBC approval represents the final major regulatory hurdle before construction can commence.

Australia’s EPBC Act scrutinised for increased decision-making periods

The EPBC Act, administered by the federal government, aims to protect nationally threatened species and ecological communities. The approval must be received before a project can be developed. 

If a project is deemed to significantly impact these matters, it becomes a “controlled action” requiring assessment and approval under the EPBC Act. In contrast, if a project does not have a significant impact, it becomes “not a controlled action,” meaning it is clear for development.

In December 2024, the EPBC Act was scrutinised by Australian trade association the Clean Energy Investor Group, which revealed that decision-making periods have doubled from 2021 to 2023.

According to the group representing Australian and global renewable energy investors, the average decision-making period for controlled actions requiring comprehensive environmental assessments increased from 62 days in 2021 to 136 days in 2023.

Under the EPBC Act, from 2020 to 2023, there were 23 referrals in 2020, whereas in 2023, there were 40. Only six of 19 project referrals to the EPBC Act from 2021 and none from 2023 have received final approvals.

It should be noted that since this report was released, Australia’s Department for Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) has laid out plans to strengthen and streamline the environmental law.

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
australia, energy storage, EPBC, EPBC Act, new south wales, OX2, pv power plants, solar, solar-plus-storage, storage

Read Next

Goldbeck Solar's plant in Sunera, Germany. Credit: Goldbeck Solar

Germany awards 2,271MW of PV in oversubscribed auction

August 14, 2025
Germany’s federal energy network has awarded 2,271MW of PV capacity in its latest auction for ground-mounted and non-building solar projects.
Issued on August 11, the tender will close on 19 September 2025. Image: Den Harrson via Unsplash.

Eskom opens tender for 291MW of PV in South Africa

August 14, 2025
South Africa’s state-owned energy utility, Eskom, has issued a request for proposals for 291MW of solar capacity.
The Dama solar project in Romania.

PV nets 1.4GW of capacity in Romanian CfD auction

August 14, 2025
Over 1.4GW of PV capacity has been allocated in the second round of Romania's contracts for difference (CfD) programme.
Elawan Energy solar PV projects

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

August 13, 2025
Madrid-headquartered renewables developer Elawan has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to support a 150MW solar PV portfolio in northern Spain.
Tongwei-1

Study reveals broad origins of key cost-cutting PV innovations

August 13, 2025
A new MIT study has shown how many of the dramatic reductions in PV costs in the past 50 years were the result of innovations originating outside the solar industry.
dead_pv_panels_2_credit_PV_CYCLE

Report: Gaps in PV industry’s ‘fragmented’ approach to sustainability

August 13, 2025
The PV industry’s progress in meeting sustainability goals is patchy, with notable gaps in the end-of-life management of PV products, according to a review by IEA-PVPS.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Elawan Energy inks PPA for 150MW Spain solar portfolio

News

US solar could lose 60GW by 2030 due to executive order

News

Nextracker to supply 1.5GW Brazil hybrid solar portfolio with trackers

News

US Commerce initiates AD/CVD investigation on Indian, Indonesian and Laos solar cells

News

Indonesia new programme targets 100GW solar PV, 320GWh BESS

News

India’s new solar cell ALMM list contains 13GW capacity across six manufacturers

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

Solar Media Events
September 30, 2025
Seattle, USA

EV Infrastructure & Energy Summit

Solar Media Events
October 1, 2025
London, UK

The Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards 2025

Solar Media Events
October 2, 2025
London,UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2025
Manila, Philippines
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.