PV nets 1.4GW of capacity in Romanian CfD auction

In the solar segment, 26 bids from eight companies were successful, attracting prices ranging from €35.5-45.2/MWh (US$41.48-47.27/MWh) at an average price of €40.46/MWh. This was significantly lower than the price of €73/MWh set for the auction.

PV projects in round two were larger than in the first auction, with the largest in 2025 reaching 260MW compared to 2024 when the largest project was 70.2MW.

“In this auction round, we attracted investments for 2,751MW of clean and cheap energy, 37% more than the 2,000MW objective assumed by the PNRR [Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan] and at prices up to 50% lower than the maximum ones,” said Romania’s energy minister, Bogdan Ivan.

“Exceeding the PNRR objective demonstrates that Romania is a centre for clean energy development, which attracts transparent investments, based on real competition. Through the CfD mechanism, we offer stability to investors and accelerate the energy transition.”

One of the biggest winners in the second auction was Rezolv Energy, which won three bids totalling 731MW—two for solar and one for wind. The two solar bids relate to the Dama Solar plant already under development and expected to reach 1,044MW when completed. It is understood the two solar bids are worth 260MW each.

Rezolv Energy CEO Alastair Hammond said: “The Romanian government deserves great credit for allocating more capacity in the second CfD auction, and for setting up the eligibility rules to facilitate support for very large-scale projects like Dama Solar and Dunarea East.

“It underscored the vital role that major wind farms and solar parks play in the energy transition—both environmentally and economically. The CfDs will enable us to move forward quickly into the construction phase at both projects.”

Romania’s CfD scheme offers a guaranteed price to generators for 15 years. If prices fall below the strike price, the state makes up the shortfall; if prices exceed the strike price, the generator returns the surplus. The programme is supported with €3 billion in funding from the EU Modernisation Fund, which supports the upgrading of energy systems in 13 member states.

In Romania’s oversubscribed first CfD auction, 432MW of solar across 11 projects and 1,096MW of onshore wind secured 15-year contracts.