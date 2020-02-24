JA Solar adding 10,000MT of monocrystalline silicon ingot capacity

JA Solar is to expand its monocrystalline silicon ingot capacity by 10,000MT at its subsidiary in Xingtai Economic Development Zone, Hebei province, China.

The capacity expansion will enable JA Solar to produce 18,000MT at the Xingtai facility. The company did not say what the ingot size would be as the industry is rapidly shifting to a number of larger wafer sizes including the 210mm x 210mm size from the largest ingot size of 300mm, which went into volume production in late 2019 at Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor.

JA Solar did disclose the amount of capital expenditure required for the project.

The company has made several major capacity expansion announcements in 2020, soon after a stock relisting in China at the end of 2019.

JA Solar had said in January 2020 that it had started ramping a 1.6GW monocrystalline ingot production expansion project at its main ingot production plant in Baotou, Inner Mongolia.

PV Tech recently highlighted that JA Solar A Solar was planning to expand high-efficiency solar cell capacity to 10GW at a recently announced 5GW new solar cell manufacturing plant in China, while also investing in major upgrades at an existing cell plant to provide a further 3.6GW of high-efficiency cell capacity.

JA Solar also announced that it would spend RMB 1.3 billion (US$161.3 million) on upgrading 3.6GW of solar cell capacity at its existing cell facility in Jinglong Third Industrial Park, Ningjin County, Xingtai City, Hebei Province.

At the start of the year, JA Solar also announced plans to expands PV module capacity by 10GW at two facilities, costing 6.6 billion Yuan (US$948 million), while expanding solar production by a further 5GW.