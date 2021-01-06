JinkoSolar pushes N-type TOPCon solar cell to record 24.90% conversion efficiency

JinkoSolar has set a new record conversion efficiency of 24.90% for its N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell that has been independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany. Image: PV Tech

Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar has set a new record conversion efficiency of 24.90% for its N-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon solar cell that has been independently verified by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), Germany.

JinkoSolar had previously achieved a record solar cell conversion efficiency of 24.79% for its N-type TOPCon cell, also verified by ISFH in June 2020.

Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar said, “In the future, JinkoSolar will continue to assume the role of industry change promoter, focusing on the rapid improvement of PV products with our innovative technology so as to promote the high-quality development of photovoltaic industry.”

In January 2019, JinkoSolar had reported a 24.2% conversion efficiency for its large-area N-type TOPCon cell that had been verified by the Photovoltaic and Wind Power Systems Quality Test Center at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

The SMSL member highlighted ongoing advancements of its HOT cell design, which is based on tunnel oxide passivating contact technology and deployed selective doping and advanced fine-line printing technology, amongst other improvements.

In achieving the latest 24.90% conversion efficiency record, JinkoSolar noted the use of a ‘high quality, low defect CZ mono-Si substrate’ as well as an ‘advanced diffusion’ process with a ‘highly activated dopant’ and ‘high quality surface passivation.’ Image: Fraunhofer ISE

In achieving the latest 24.90% conversion efficiency record, JinkoSolar noted the use of a ‘high quality, low defect CZ mono-Si substrate’ as well as an ‘advanced diffusion’ process with a ‘highly activated dopant’ and ‘high quality surface passivation.’

JinkoSolar also noted the use of highly conductive passivating contact technologies, and a series of innovative technologies and material upgrade[s]’ that were also integrated into the cell.