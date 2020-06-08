JinkoSolar’s ‘Tiger Pro’ panels first to pass latest IEC salt mist corrosion standard
The IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) standard is designed for extreme marine (CX) testing conditions to maintain optimum performance for module power output. Image: JinkoSolar (Tiger Pro).
Leading ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member JinkoSolar said it was the first to have passed the IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) certification with its latest mainstream high-performance ‘Tiger Pro’ PV modules. The tests were conducted by TÜV NORD.
Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar said: "As a highly innovative module supplier, we are constantly innovating and improving our high-efficiency products to set standards for the industry going forward. CX testing conditions are closest to reproducing some of the harshest real-world environments and were recently applied to IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) certification having originally been designed for automobile parts and coating.
Receiving certification reflects just how resilient and reliable Tiger Pro modules are in their ability to withstand extreme salt mist corrosion in extreme environments. We will continue to invest in R&D of new technologies to provide our clients with higher-efficiency products that generate long-term sustainable returns and drive technical innovation that sets new benchmarks for the industry."
The IEC 61701 Ed. 3 (FDIS) standard is designed for extreme marine (CX) testing conditions to maintain optimum performance for module power output.
