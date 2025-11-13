Subscribe To Premium
Global solar generation up 31% in first nine months of 2025

By JP Casey
November 13, 2025
Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

Corning holds the key to US-made wafer supply

‘Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub’

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe

FTC Solar acquires Alpha Steel, revenue up 157% in Q3 2025

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

Voltalia powers 126MW solar PV plant in Uzbekistan, co-located wind, BESS on the way

Solar panels in the US.
Solar PV accounted for 17.6% of the world’s electricity generation in the first nine months of 2025. Image: American Public Power Association, Unsplash.

The world generated 2,109.76TWh of electricity from solar PV in the first nine months of the year, more than the total solar generation reported in 2024.

This is according to the Q3 Global Power Report, published today by think tank Ember Climate. In the first nine months of the year, the world’s solar output increased by 498TWh over the same period of 2024, a 31% increase, while wind generation grew by 137TWh between these periods. The report also notes that the 31% growth in solar generation in the first nine months of the year was an improvement over the 29% growth rate in the same period of 2024, and forecasts year-end solar generation growth to hit 640TWh by the end of 2025.

These increases have driven the contribution of solar PV to the world’s total electricity mix from 15.2% in the first three quarters of 2024 to 17.6% in the same period of 2025, while the share of all renewables has increased from 32.5% to 34.2%.

In total, all “low-carbon sources”, which include all renewable energy sources plus nuclear, accounted for 43% of the world’s electricity generation in the first nine months of the year, up from 41.3% in the previous year.

A graph from Ember Climate.
A graph showing changes in electricity generation across markets and technologies. Image: Ember.

The graph above shows how China has been the driving force behind solar PV and wind generation growth, accounting for 280TWh and 102TWh, respectively, in the first nine months of the year.

Crucially, China also reduced fossil fuel generation by 52TWh compared to the previous year, suggesting a shift away from fossil fuels and towards renewables in even the world’s biggest industrial players.

The collective growth of wind and solar PV generation exceeded the rise in global electricity demand in January-September, and the report’s authors suggested that this demonstrates the ability of solar PV and wind to be a major contributor to meeting the world’s electricity demand moving forward.

“Record solar power growth and stagnating fossil fuels in 2025 show how clean power has become the driving force in the power sector,” said Nicolas Fulghum, a senior data analyst at Ember. “Historically a growth segment, fossil power now appears to be entering a period of stagnation and managed decline.

“China, the largest source of fossil growth, has turned a corner, signalling that reliance on fossil fuels to meet growing power demand is no longer required.”

Ember reports that in the first nine months of 2025, fossil fuel generation declined by 17TWh, a 0.1% decrease over the previous year, and it expects no growth in fossil fuel output for the entirety of 2025. This would end a trend of increasing fossil fuel generation seen each year since 2021, and would mark just the fourth year since the year 2000 that fossil fuel generation did not increase over the previous year.

The conclusions of the Ember report are more optimistic for the clean energy transition than those made by an International Energy Agency (IEA) report published yesterday. The IEA report found that while growing energy demand will increase opportunities for the renewable energy sector, a number of its scenarios show that oil will remain a key part of the world’s energy mix.

