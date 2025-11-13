Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

By George Heynes
November 13, 2025
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Global solar generation up 31% in first nine months of 2025

News

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

News

Corning holds the key to US-made wafer supply

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub’

News

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe

Features, Guest Blog

FTC Solar acquires Alpha Steel, revenue up 157% in Q3 2025

News

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables
Octopus Australia has also reached financial close on 486MWh DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site. Image: EDP Renewables.

Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC) and EDP Renewables Australia have signed an agreement to develop a 400MWac solar-plus-storage project in Toowoomba, Queensland.

Punchs Creek Renewable Energy Project combines a 400MWac solar PV facility with a co-located 400MW/1,600MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The partnership marks EDP’s first large utility-scale project in Australia and the first step toward a potential long-term collaboration between the Portuguese energy company and the Australian state-owned institutional investor.

QIC and EDP confirmed that the project is expected to reach financial close in 2026, with EDP currently in advanced discussions for a long-term offtake contract.

The Punchs Creek project comprises 480MWp (400MWac) of solar generation paired with the 4-hour duration battery energy storage component, positioning it among the larger hybrid renewable energy developments in Australia’s pipeline. It will be connected to Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM).

Readers of Energy-Storage.news may be aware that, in October 2025, the project secured a generation revenue scheme under the Australian government’s Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) Tender 4, which awarded 11.4GWh of solar-plus-storage projects across multiple developments.

The CIS framework provides revenue certainty for renewable energy projects by offering underwriting agreements that guarantee minimum revenue streams.

Miguel Fonseca, CEO of EDP Renewables APAC, described the partnership with QIC as marking another milestone in EDP’s strategy to expand its renewable energy portfolio across the Asia-Pacific region.

“EDPR views Queensland and Australia as key markets with strong fundamentals for renewables and is focusing on scaling hybrid projects, with the aim of deploying material capacity by 2030 as part of a longer-term pipeline of about 4GW,” Fonesca said.

QIC has a major presence across the Australian market. The Queensland-based institutional investor manages assets across multiple sectors and has established expertise in renewable energy project development and financing within the Australian market context.

The exclusivity agreement structure provides both parties with a framework to evaluate the potential of the partnership while advancing project development activities. This approach enables detailed due diligence and project optimisation before committing to final investment decisions and construction timelines.

Meanwhile, EDP Renewables operates renewable energy projects across four continents, bringing international expertise in large-scale solar and battery energy storage system development to the Australian market.

Octopus Australia reaches financial close on 486MWh DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site

In other news, Octopus Australia has achieved financial close on a AU$900 million (US$587 million) DC-coupled hybrid facility that combines 300MW of solar generation with a 243MW/486MWh BESS in New South Wales.

The Blind Creek Solar Farm and Battery project, located 8km northeast of Bungendore, a historic village in the Southern Tablelands between Sydney and Canberra, represents one of the largest DC-coupled solar-battery hybrid developments to reach financial close in Australia’s renewable energy sector.

The facility will generate approximately 735GWh of renewable energy annually while providing grid stability services to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The DC-coupled configuration at Blind Creek represents a major technical advancement in hybrid renewable energy systems, the company claimed. Unlike AC-coupled systems, where solar PV generation and battery storage operate through separate inverters, DC-coupling enables direct current flow from solar modules to the BESS through DC/DC converters before final conversion to alternating current for grid connection.

This architecture reduces conversion losses and connection costs while optimising energy delivery during peak pricing periods.

SMA will supply inverter technology, whilst Wärtsilä will provide the DC-coupled battery storage system.

DC-coupling has become a trending topic in Australia, with Wärtsilä at the heart of numerous developments across the NEM and Western Australia. The Blind Creek Solar Farm and Battery project also represents the second time the Finnish company has partnered with Octopus Australia for a DC-coupled project, following the 128MWh Fulham solar-plus-storage site in Victoria.

Both of these stories first appeared on our sister site Energy-Storage.news as the items ‘QIC, EDP partner for 1,600MWh solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia’ and ‘Octopus Australia reaches financial close on 486MWh DC-coupled solar-plus-storage site’.

australia, battery storage, edp renewables, pv power plants, qic, queensland, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Stäubli's Duncan facility in South Carolina

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

November 13, 2025
US solar hardware manufacturer Create Energy and Swiss cable producer Stäubli have announced a partnership to produce a new solar connector product.
Solar PV array system

‘Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub’

November 13, 2025
Image: Alight AB

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe

November 13, 2025
Forget any preconceptions about solar power in the Nordics; the cold, seasonally dark region is fast becoming a solar success story, writes Annelie Westén.
“The programme is a transformational opportunity for Australia to move from being a consumer of clean technology to a global supplier,” says Louise Hurll.
Premium

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

November 13, 2025
PV Talk: Stellar PV has been awarded government funding for its plan to open a solar ingot and wafer plant in Australia. The company’s CEO Louise Hurll tells Shreeyashi Ojha why the time is right for Australia to develop its upstream manufacturing capacity.
Image: Recurrent Energy.

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

November 13, 2025
Recurrent Energy's 150MW Carwarp Solar Farm in Victoria and Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia's 200MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales have registered with AEMO’s Market Management System.
Nextracker_gemini_dual_bifacial_module_tracker-768x508

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

November 12, 2025
Nextracker has rebranded itself as ‘Nextpower’ to reflect what the company said was its evolution from solar tracker supplier to a “full-platform” provider of integrated energy solutions.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

NEM data spotlight: Australia’s solar PV sector achieves record October performance with 4,715GWh

News

Pine Gate files for bankruptcy, seeks buyers for 10GWdc pipeline

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Back contact solar technology: from premium niche to mainstream contender

Features, Interviews

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA