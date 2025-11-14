Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

Valle 3 and 4 have received the Spanish Solar Photovoltaic Association’s (UNEF) ‘Seal of Excellence in Sustainability’, recognising their socioeconomic, environmental and circular economy standards. According to the firm, the project will also host an agrivoltaic (agriPV) pilot facility to improve management of regional crops such as wheat, oats, soybeans and rye within the project footprint.

“With the start of construction of the Valle 3 and 4 projects, we reinforce our commitment to the promotion of new renewable projects that contribute to the sustainable and socioeconomic development of local communities, as well as to the industrialisation of the country,” said Juan Luis Cantón, country head of Lightsource bp Spain.

London-based Lightsource bp has a 62GW development pipeline across 19 markets. The company had set a 25GW global development target for 2025 and currently manages around 2GW in its operational portfolio.

Recently, the company began work on a co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) at its 585MWdc Goulburn River solar plant in Australia. The project, near Merriwa and about 340km northwest of Sydney, is among the first large-scale DC-coupled solar-battery hybrids to move into construction in the country. As part of the hybridisation, the company is adding a 49MW/562MWh, 10-hour BESS.