Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

By George Heynes
November 14, 2025
Markets & Finance, Policy
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Global solar generation up 31% in first nine months of 2025

News

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

News

Corning holds the key to US-made wafer supply

Features, Editors' Blog

‘Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub’

News

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe

Features, Guest Blog

FTC Solar acquires Alpha Steel, revenue up 157% in Q3 2025

News

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

Features, Interviews, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The policy change affects approximately 1,810 sites on the State Heritage Register. Image: Australian National Maritime Museum.

Australia’s New South Wales government has removed regulatory barriers that previously prevented owners of heritage-listed properties from installing rooftop solar systems and energy efficiency measures without obtaining formal approval from the Heritage Council of New South Wales.

The policy change affects approximately 1,810 sites on the State Heritage Register and aims to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy while preserving the historical value of buildings.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Heritage minister Penny Sharpe announced the expanded exemptions under the Heritage Act, which now permit rooftop solar installations, battery energy storage systems (BESS), insulation and draught-proofing on state heritage-listed properties without requiring Heritage Council approval.

The reforms address longstanding tensions between heritage preservation requirements and climate action initiatives across the state.

The new exemptions include specific conditions designed to protect heritage values while enabling energy upgrades. Rooftop solar systems qualify for exemption if they remain under 10kW capacity and modules do not face street-fronting elevations.

Appropriately skilled professionals must perform all alterations, and installations cannot involve the removal of significant heritage fabric. However, new penetrations and fixings are permitted, provided they use existing openings and mortar joints where possible.

The policy change extends beyond solar installations to include maintenance works, fire suppression equipment, security systems, and accessibility improvements.

Property owners can now undertake these activities without the lengthy approval processes that previously deterred energy efficiency upgrades on heritage buildings.

New South Wales’ heritage exemption expansion aligns with the state’s broader renewable energy strategy, which includes a 16GW renewables target by 2030, established to support the transition away from coal-fired power generation.

The policy removes regulatory obstacles that have prevented heritage property owners from contributing to the growth of distributed solar capacity across the state.

The reforms address practical challenges identified in heritage building management, where owners faced significant costs and delays when seeking approval for energy efficiency measures. The Heritage Council approval process could extend project timelines by months while requiring detailed heritage impact assessments for relatively minor installations.

Minister Sharpe emphasised that heritage-listed buildings should not be treated exclusively as museum pieces, noting that sensible policy changes can protect heritage values while enabling necessary updates for energy efficiency and safety.

The exemptions maintain heritage protection standards while recognising the practical needs of property owners managing ageing building stock.

The policy change supports New South Wales’ commitment to renewable energy manufacturing and deployment, complementing initiatives such as the AU$28 million (US$18.29 million)investment in Western Sydney’s renewables manufacturing hub.

These coordinated efforts aim to establish New South Wales as a leader in renewable energy while addressing regulatory barriers across various property categories.

Heritage-listed properties represent a significant portion of New South Wales’ building stock, particularly in metropolitan areas where solar potential remains underutilised due to regulatory constraints.

The exemptions enable these properties to contribute to distributed generation capacity while maintaining architectural and historical integrity through carefully designed installation parameters.

The reforms also complement federal initiatives, including the mandated three-hour free solar electricity periods for households starting in 2026, which creates a supportive policy environment for residential solar adoption across different property types.

australia, new south wales, policy, pv power plants, rooftop, rooftop installations, rooftop solar, solar pv

Read Next

Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

November 13, 2025
QIC and EDP Renewables Australia have signed an agreement to develop a 400MWac solar-plus-storage project in Toowoomba, Queensland.
Stäubli's Duncan facility in South Carolina

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

November 13, 2025
US solar hardware manufacturer Create Energy and Swiss cable producer Stäubli have announced a partnership to produce a new solar connector product.
Solar PV array system

‘Sunshot Programme could reshape Australia from a solar consumer to a manufacturing hub’

November 13, 2025
Image: Alight AB

Scaling solar in the Nordics – and lessons for Europe

November 13, 2025
Forget any preconceptions about solar power in the Nordics; the cold, seasonally dark region is fast becoming a solar success story, writes Annelie Westén.
“The programme is a transformational opportunity for Australia to move from being a consumer of clean technology to a global supplier,” says Louise Hurll.
Premium

Australia eyes solar independence with first domestic ingot and wafer production

November 13, 2025
PV Talk: Stellar PV has been awarded government funding for its plan to open a solar ingot and wafer plant in Australia. The company’s CEO Louise Hurll tells Shreeyashi Ojha why the time is right for Australia to develop its upstream manufacturing capacity.
Image: Recurrent Energy.

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

November 13, 2025
Recurrent Energy's 150MW Carwarp Solar Farm in Victoria and Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia's 200MW Glenellen Solar Farm in New South Wales have registered with AEMO’s Market Management System.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Atlas Renewable Energy powers 201MW PV plant in Colombia

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA