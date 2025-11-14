Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

By Will Norman
November 14, 2025
Manufacturing, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Modules
Americas, Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia

Latest

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

News

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

News

Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

News

Canadian Solar sees solar slump and storage surge in steady Q3 2025 results

News

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Global solar generation up 31% in first nine months of 2025

News

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

News

Corning holds the key to US-made wafer supply

Features, Editors' Blog
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The company expects its US cell factory to be operational in March 2026. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

International solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has posted stable financials in Q3 2025, as its solar PV module and battery energy storage system (BESS) sales shift.

The company posted US$256 million in gross profit in Q3, compared with US$505 million in Q2 and US$247 million in Q3 2024. Gross margin was 17.2%, down from 29.8% sequentially and up from 16.4% year-on-year (YoY).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The company said the sequential decrease in margin was due to the absence of profit released from the sales-type leasing of a US-based project in Q2, and the YoY increase was down to increased BESS sales, which have had a better margin than solar PV modules.

Simultaneously, earnings per share recorded a loss of US$0.58 per share, equating to a net loss attributable to Canadian Solar of US$26 million. Losses increased slightly from US$23 million (US$0.53 per share) in Q2 2025.

Net income was US$9 million in Q3, and net revenues reached US$1.5 billion, at the high end of the company’s guidance for the period but down both sequentially and YoY. Canadian Solar ended September 2025 with net cash flow of US$112 million, driven by decreases in inventory from the prior quarter. Total debt was US$6.4 billion, an increase from US$6.3 billion in Q2.

Solar sales slump, storage surges

CEO Shawn Qu said: “We are managing the business with discipline, prioritising profitability and investing strategically to ensure the resilience of our operations. I am pleased to share that our residential energy storage business is on track to become profitable in 2025.”

Canadian Solar’s lowered net revenue was due to decreased solar module sales, partially offset by increases in the battery storage sector. Its solar manufacturing subsidiary, CSI Solar, shipped 5.1GW of modules in Q3 2025, down notably from 7.9GW in Q2 this year.

Its e-Storage arm shipped a “record” 2.7GWh of BESS in Q3, above its guidance of 2.1GWh – 2.3GWh.

The US was the top country for CSI Solar shipments in Q3 2025, followed by China Spain, Pakistan, and South Africa. Qu said the firm would “continue to focus on profitable solar markets and to manage volumes in less profitable regions. In contrast, demand for energy storage remains robust, supported by healthy market fundamentals and growing applications.”

US manufacturing plans

By the end of 2026, the company expects to be producing solar cells and lithium batteries in the US. Phase one of its Indiana cell facility is expected to begin production in March 2026, and its Kentucky lithium battery factory is slated to start production in December next year. The company already operates a 5GW module production facility in Mesquite, Texas.

Back in its Q1 2025 results, CSI Solar said it was considering relocating “certain” manufacturing operations as a result of US president Donald Trump’s global tariff regime. It said it might move some operations to “low-tariff regions” in addition to leaning into its US-based manufacturing plans, given the pressure that Trump’s tariffs and other solar import restrictions have put on upstream supply components for US production.

In the company’s earnings call, Qu said Canadian Solar expected to be able to meet the Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements for solar shipments to the US, which limit exposure from China-based or Chinese-backed companies.

It made no mention of these plans in the Q3 results, though the ongoing low margins in the solar manufacturing sector have continued to push a greater focus on energy storage manufacturing.

Yan Zhuang, CSI Solar president, said: “We delivered a sequentially higher share of module shipments to the profitable North American market. Our Mesquite factory, which has now successfully ramped up, contributed meaningfully to both shipment volume and profitability.”

He continued: “While our US$3.1 billion utility-scale storage backlog provides line of sight to future growth, we also continue to develop our offerings and capabilities in C&I and residential storage, segments which we expect will contribute more meaningfully to profitability next year. Looking ahead, we expect further profitability improvements, as we begin production of solar cells and lithium battery energy storage products in the US.”

In Q4, the company expects PV module shipments between 4.6GW and 4.8GW, with between 2.1GWh and 2.3GWh of BESS shipments. CSI Solar forecasts 25-30GW of module shipments for all of 2025. Revenues for Q4 are forecast between US£1.3 billion and US$1.5 billion.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
c-si manufacturing, canadian solar, china, csi solar, energy storage, finance, pv modules, solar pv, us

Read Next

acciona-energia_Malgarida_2-768x432

Acciona Energia to add 1GWh BESS to Chile solar PV plant

November 14, 2025
Spain-based developer Acciona Energia will add a gigawatt-hour-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) at its 238MWp Malgarida solar PV plant in Chile.
Lightsource bp's Grants and Bluewater solar project in New Mexico.

Lightsource bp breaks ground on 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 solar cluster in Spain

November 14, 2025
Lightsource bp has started construction on its 330MWp Valle 3 and 4 project in Wamba, Valladolid, in the Castilla y Leon region of Spain. 
The projects are scheduled to come online in 2027 and 2028, respectively. Image: rPlus Energies.

Developer rPlus Energies acquires 900MW solar-plus-storage portfolio in Idaho

November 14, 2025
Developer rPlus Energies has acquired two solar and storage projects with the total capacity of 900MW in Ada County, Idaho.
Image: Australian National Maritime Museum.

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

November 14, 2025
NSW has removed regulatory barriers that previously prevented owners of heritage-listed properties from installing rooftop solar.
Solar panels from a project from developer EDP Renewables

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

November 13, 2025
QIC and EDP Renewables Australia have signed an agreement to develop a 400MWac solar-plus-storage project in Toowoomba, Queensland.
Stäubli's Duncan facility in South Carolina

Create Energy advances US solar ‘one-stop-shop’ plan with Stäubli connector production deal

November 13, 2025
US solar hardware manufacturer Create Energy and Swiss cable producer Stäubli have announced a partnership to produce a new solar connector product.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Qcells furloughs 1,000 US employees following detention of solar cells by US Customs

News

Colorado votes to make Xcel Energy provide higher-quality data, introduce flexible tariffs

News

Australia’s New South Wales streamlines rooftop solar for 1,810 heritage-listed properties

News

QIC and EDP sign exclusivity deal for 400MWac solar-plus-storage site in Australia

News

Australia: 350MW of utility-scale solar enters AEMO’s Market Management System

News

Nextracker becomes ‘Nextpower’ in strategic shift

News

Upcoming Events

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
November 25, 2025
Warsaw, Poland

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
December 2, 2025
Málaga, Spain

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

Large Scale Solar Europe

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Lisbon, Portugal

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA