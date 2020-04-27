KKR snaps up Indian solar portfolio in US$200 million deal
Image: Sanyam Bahga/Flickr.
Investor KKR has picked up a 317MW portfolio of solar assets in India from Shapoorji Pallonji Infrastructure Capital (SP Infra) in a deal valued at US$204 million.
The portfolio comprises 169MW of solar in Maharashtra and a further 148MW in Tamil Nadu, spread across five separate operational assets. No specific details of the assets in question were forthcoming.
The deal marks KKR’s second investment in India under its infrastructure strategy in Asia, targeting assets in the transportation, energy and telecom sectors, amongst others. The firm has been steadily racking up deals in the solar sector, having invested in NextEra’s US-based portfolio last year after acquiring a major stake in Spain’s Acciona in 2014.
Sanjay Nayar, chief executive at KKR India, said that the firm believed now was an attractive time to invest in India’s solar market given the country’s ambitious targets in the area.
India maintains a much-vaunted target of attaining 175GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022, a goal set in place by PM Narendra Modi and one most industry representatives consider highly unlikely to be achieved.
SP Infra, the infrastructure capital arm of Indian conglomerate Shapoorji Pallonji, has been a mainstay of India’s large-scale solar sector and a frequent competitor in the country’s famously competitive solar tenders.
Its sale of assets to KKR follows last year’s deal with Actis, which saw SP Infra sell a further 194MW of solar in the country.
Spring-cleaning your solar park? Why not boost its energy output too with DSM’s Retrofit AR coating?
The Retrofit AR coating is an offspring of DSM’s industry-leading Anti-Reflective coating, giving older uncoated solar modules an instant energy boost of up to 3%. Application is fast and reliable. Commercially launched in 2019, this coating has already been applied to 50 megawatt-peak (MWp) of installations in Europe, representing a big vote of confidence for this innovative technology. During this webinar, DSM’s commercial manager Jörn Brembach will be interviewed by PV Tech’s Mark Osborne, covering everything from the science behind this solution to industrial-scale use cases done in Germany, Italy, and the Czech Republic. Jörn will cover the practical application process and all other aspects of this turnkey service in detail, from pre-inspection and business case definition to full data analysis of the plant, pre- and post-application. Finally, DSM will share the outcomes of two recent bankability reports: an in-depth cleaning study by DSM and a performance study by TÜV Rheinland. So, if you’re about to carry out your annual solar park cleaning, why not take the opportunity to apply DSM’s repowering solution to your freshly cleaned solar modules? Join the webinar to find out more.
Solar & Storage Finance Asia
The 6th Annual Solar & Storage Finance Asia conference will bring together policy makers, developers, financers and investors from across the region to discuss how we mobilise investment in tomorrow’s projects and overcome some of the challenges slowing us down. Don’t miss out, join the conversation and help us in our goal of driving forward large-scale renewable Solar & Storage projects across Asia.
Utility Solar Summit UK
The Utility Solar Summit UK will focus entirely on the opportunities in the UK ground-mount space and feature the new technology and advanced innovations allowing asset owners to improve yield in a subsidy free market. Listen to senior market leaders share stories of their successes and manufacturers pushing the envelope for solar PV whilst taking advantage of our enhanced networking features to connect you with your peers onsite; realising the potential of UK utility scale deployment from 2020 and beyond.
PV ModuleTech
Understand fully the technical and logistical supply chains that determine the production and performance of solar modules, including all related factors impacting quality, reliability & bankability.
Also read...
-
Sungrow backs long-term strategy to capitalise on ‘vibrant’ India market
-
Tech driving Brazil solar project efficiency as GCL SI anticipates market rebound
-
US ROUND-UP: Double deal for Lightsource BP, BayWa r.e. lands financing for VPPA project
-
8minute takes US pipeline to 18GW, boasts new investment
-
European power prices may not recover until 2025, report claims
Comments