LONGi adds to distributed solar module range with 66-cell, 420W Hi Mo 4 module

The new 66-cell Hi Mo 4 adds to 60 and 72-cell varieties. Image: LONGi.

LONGi has formally launched its new 66-cell type Hi-Mo 4 monofacial module, taking aim at distributed solar markets around the globe.

The ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL) member’s latest addition to its product line has an area of 2m2, weighs around 22 kilograms and comes with power ratings of 410 – 420W, making it ideal for use in residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop solar installs, the company said.

The 66 cell version will complement existing 60 and 72-cell Hi-Mo 4 varieties, which cover power output ranges of 370 – 385W and 450 – 460W respectively, delivering distributed solar installers with “wider flexibility and options”, LONGi said.

While the width of the module is standardised across all three variants, each comes in a different length to accommodate further cells, allowing installers to upscale installations as and when required.

LONGi said it was re-focusing on the more specific demands of the distributed generation market in order as more international solar markets approach grid parity.