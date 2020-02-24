New York rule sparks fresh row between Trump’s FERC and green energy reps
The criticisms to FERC's order extended to the regulator itself, with a dissenting commissioner claiming the decision "attacks state policies that promote clean energy". Image credit: Colton Duke / Unsplash
US federal energy regulator FERC has been accused of promoting fossil fuels after upholding a provision said to be hindering green energy’s involvement in New York state’s capacity market.
On Thursday, FERC was censored by green energy representatives after rejecting a complaint against the power mitigation regime, which applies to projects looking to take part in the installed capacity market (ICAP) auctions run by the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO).
The so-called buyer-side mitigation measures set minimum offer prices to ensure those purchasing capacity cannot distort competition by “artificially suppressing” capacity prices. However, various associations have long argued the measures only serve to cripple New York’s renewable progress.
In a complaint filed against NYISO last July, state energy agencies NYSERDA and the New York Public Service Commission said the measures are “unjust, unreasonable, unduly discriminatory” and may prevent storage from growing under state-wide targets for 2025 (1.5GW) and 2030 (3GW).
FERC has now acted, however, to quash their complaint. In the order it published last week, the regulator said it was dismissing the complaint against NYISO because, among other reasons, it “does not agree” with the claim that subjecting storage to buyer-side mitigation rules limits its entry to the capacity market.
See here to read the story in full, as originally published on PV Tech's sister title Energy-Storage.News
The prospects and challenges of solar's new era in the US will take centre stage at Large Scale Solar USA 2020 (Austin, Texas, on 23-24 June 2020).
Energy Storage Summit USA
Following the successful launch of Energy Storage Summit USA, we are pleased to announce its return for a 2nd year. Renowned for its quality, breadth and expertise, this event features an all-encompassing range of strategic and technical sessions on the adoption and deployment of storage. Key market drivers such as the falling price of lithium-ion batteries, investment in electric vehicle infrastructure, FERC Order 841, government incentives, grid modernization, transition from dependency on the networks to a desire for autonomy and intermittent renewable sources, all add to an exciting time for the Energy Storage value chain.
Energy Storage Summit Latin America
The Energy Storage Latin America agenda provides the industry with an unrivaled opportunity to discuss how the region is set to unlock the full potential of energy storage, accelerate deployment and address the main regulatory and financing challenges. The Energy Storage Summit Latin America is the first event of its kind, designed with a clear goal to accelerate both dialogue and deployment of energy storage solutions. Hear from a world-class line up of industry speakers discussing: The changing market, Active and pending projects, Regulatory environment, Financing options and New storage technologies. This event is the only place where the entire energy storage value chain will be present. Enquire now and be part of an unparalleled platform enabling you to network and do business with: Government, Utilities, Developers, EPCs, Investors and more.
Also read...
-
SolarEdge expects further record momentum in 2020
-
Loss-making Wacker to shed 1,000-plus jobs as part of ‘efficiency’ plan
-
Tampa Electric to set up 600MW of new PV via US$800m investment drive
-
US solar jobs see 'modest' year-on-year rise after slump in 2017, 2018
-
Silfab Solar adding 20-40 new manufacturing jobs in US
Comments