PODCAST: Australia, Germany and the coal problem; and the Middle East’s evolving power grid
Image: Thewritingzone/Flickr.
Andy Colthorpe and Liam Stoker are back reviewing the pivotal clean energy headlines from around the globe. Liam reports back from the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi where the future of the Middle East’s power grid was up for debate before the discussion moves on to Australia’s bush fires, the nation’s relationship with coal and what ‘Scotty from marketing’ might be able to learn from Germany.
The podcast can be streamed below:
Alternatively, you can subscribe and listen to the podcast on the Solar Media Editor's Channel, which is now on all popular audio channels, including;
