Qair sets sights on Sicily with applications for 500MW of solar

Independent power producer Qair has completed the applications for obtaining permits for 500MW of solar projects in Italy.

The French company is looking to acquire the projects in south-eastern Sicily, with the hope of positioning itself as a major player in renewable energies in Italy by consolidating a 1GW portfolio of projects in country.

"Our goal is to complete our first financings and build our projects by the end of 2022, in order to reach 500 MW of installed capacity by 2025,” explained Qair’s director for Italy Emmanuel Macqueron. He added his thanks to the team, whose “total commitment” had made the ambition possible.

Qair – known as Quadran International before 2020 – currently has 230 MW of power generation across 16 territories. Additionally, it has a pipeline of 930MW of renewables in the construction and financing phase, and 3GW of assets under development for future deployment.

Across Africa, South-East Asia, South America and Europe, the company is aiming to have commissioned 1GW of assets by 2022.