Qair sets sights on Sicily with applications for 500MW of solar
Independent power producer Qair has completed the applications for obtaining permits for 500MW of solar projects in Italy.
The French company is looking to acquire the projects in south-eastern Sicily, with the hope of positioning itself as a major player in renewable energies in Italy by consolidating a 1GW portfolio of projects in country.
"Our goal is to complete our first financings and build our projects by the end of 2022, in order to reach 500 MW of installed capacity by 2025,” explained Qair’s director for Italy Emmanuel Macqueron. He added his thanks to the team, whose “total commitment” had made the ambition possible.
Qair – known as Quadran International before 2020 – currently has 230 MW of power generation across 16 territories. Additionally, it has a pipeline of 930MW of renewables in the construction and financing phase, and 3GW of assets under development for future deployment.
Across Africa, South-East Asia, South America and Europe, the company is aiming to have commissioned 1GW of assets by 2022.
Solar Finance & Investment Europe
Feb 03 - Feb 04, 2021
ONLINE
The business of solar is changing, as the industry scales up, technology, IT and new players to the market will add complexity. This sparks a host of opportunities such as co-location of solar and storage and the rise of unsubsidised solar projects as well as challenges which will question the very business model of European solar asset owners. Solar Finance & Investment Europe is the meeting place for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, solar, wind and storage funds and large energy buyers to do business.
Also read...
-
ReneSola doubles down on pipeline expansion ambitions with US$40m fundraise
-
Lightsource BP and Allianz Global sign proxy generation PPA for Texas solar project
-
NORTH AMERICA ROUND-UP: Peck buys iSun, Lightsource BP joins SEIA, Canadian Solar sells share in Alberta projects
-
HOLIDAY ROUND-UP: Sonnedix ramps up global expansion, MPC Capital completes EL Salvador solar park, SDCL acquires 175MW US solar-storage projects
-
Greece approves 2.8GW renewables investment
Comments