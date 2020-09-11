RENA secures 15GW M12 wafer and solar cell cleaning equipment order

The newly developed InOxSide Fusion technology was said to have a very short acid process with an additional alkaline process step. Image: RENA Technologies

PV equipment supplier RENA technologies has secured its largest ever single order from a major PV manufacturer in Asia as part of the customer's new 15GW PERC cell capacity expansion plans.

RENA said that the order was worth ‘tens of millions of euros’ and included its BatchTex XL and InOxSide Fusion wet chemical high-volume processing tools that will be used in several cell plants and enable a reduction in chemical consumption, lowering manufacturing costs.

The newly developed InOxSide Fusion technology was said to have a very short acid process with an additional alkaline process step. This development makes it possible to use significantly less nitric acid, leading to a reduction in production costs, according to RENA.

Peter Schneidewind, CEO of RENA Technologies said, “We are implementing extremely innovative technology which has been developed by our teams in Germany and China in record time. We are delighted that the innovative strength of RENA and the reliability of our systems are valued by our customer.

The BatchTex XL machines ordered for solar wafers also lowered costs.

Ulrich Jäger, vice president of sales at RENA, added, “The comparatively space-saving solution offers our customer enormous potential savings and sets new standards in wet chemical processing technology. The trend towards M12 wafers continues to grow and thanks to our machines, we are extremely well prepared for it.”