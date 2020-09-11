RENA secures 15GW M12 wafer and solar cell cleaning equipment order
The newly developed InOxSide Fusion technology was said to have a very short acid process with an additional alkaline process step. Image: RENA Technologies
PV equipment supplier RENA technologies has secured its largest ever single order from a major PV manufacturer in Asia as part of the customer's new 15GW PERC cell capacity expansion plans.
RENA said that the order was worth ‘tens of millions of euros’ and included its BatchTex XL and InOxSide Fusion wet chemical high-volume processing tools that will be used in several cell plants and enable a reduction in chemical consumption, lowering manufacturing costs.
The newly developed InOxSide Fusion technology was said to have a very short acid process with an additional alkaline process step. This development makes it possible to use significantly less nitric acid, leading to a reduction in production costs, according to RENA.
Peter Schneidewind, CEO of RENA Technologies said, “We are implementing extremely innovative technology which has been developed by our teams in Germany and China in record time. We are delighted that the innovative strength of RENA and the reliability of our systems are valued by our customer.
The BatchTex XL machines ordered for solar wafers also lowered costs.
Ulrich Jäger, vice president of sales at RENA, added, “The comparatively space-saving solution offers our customer enormous potential savings and sets new standards in wet chemical processing technology. The trend towards M12 wafers continues to grow and thanks to our machines, we are extremely well prepared for it.”
PV CellTech
Oct 27 - Oct 29, 2020
Virtual Event
Going into its fifth year over 200 delegates from 150 companies and 20 countries representing the PV supply chain will gather (virtually, due to COVID-19) for 3 days to discuss the technology roadmaps for PV cell advancement in GW markets. The scope of the event has been expanded this year, to cover developments in wafer supply and thin-film investments and technologies alongside all the regular benefits to all stakeholders tracking PV technology and investment trends for the next 5 years.
Also read...
-
Aiko Solar profits suffer from solar cell price declines but revenue up 30% in H1 2020
-
Game changer: Violet Power to offer 50-year solar panel warranty with US-made IBC technology
-
GCL-Poly posts US$281 million loss in 1H 2020 as production shifts impact revenue and profits
-
LONGi defies gravity with record revenue, profit, and module shipments in first half 2020
-
Trina Solar module shipments hit new record high in first half 2020
Comments