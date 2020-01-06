RWE brings first Texas PV project online
The installation is comprised of nearly 350,000 solar panels on a surface of 550 football pitches. West of the Pecos stands RWE's first solar project in Texas and is the latest expansion of a growing footprint within the US. Image: RWE
RWE Renewables has reached commercial operation on its West of the Pecos PV project, located in Reeves County, Texas.
West of the Pecos is a 100MW solar installation located approximately 120km southwest of Midland-Odessa. It is located on more than 283 hectares of land leased from Texas Pacific Land Trust and Texas General Land Office within the county.
The installation is comprised of nearly 350,000 solar panels on a surface of 550 football pitches. West of the Pecos stands as RWE's first solar project in Texas and is the latest expansion of a growing footprint within the US.
Silvia Ortin, RWE Renewables’ COO of on-shore wind and solar PV Americas, said: "The completion of our largest solar project in the US is another good example of RWE's continued success in the US market and our effort to diversify our portfolio across technologies. With a development pipeline of more than 10 GW our strategy for renewables in the US is geared for growth.”
Back in May 2018, the 100MW project secured a long-term PPA for 50MW with SK E&S LNG, LLC, a subsidiary of SK E&S Co., Ltd., one of the largest energy companies in South Korea.
Nathanaël Esposito, president of solar & storage, North America, RWE Renewables, added: “We are very proud of this project that marks the cornerstone for RWE's solar growth in North America. I am thankful for the relentless effort from across our organization, our suppliers and the outstanding support we've received from the local community to bring West of the Pecos across the finish line."
